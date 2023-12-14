 Skip navigation
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores career-high 64 but real drama comes postgame over game ball

  
Published December 14, 2023 02:22 AM
Giannis 'overreacted' sprinting to locker room
December 14, 2023 09:17 AM
Dan Patrick reacts to the 'wild scene' following Giannis Antetokounmpo's 64-point outing against the Pacers and the ensuing drama postgame after racing to the locker room for the game ball.

We should be talking about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s historic night. Milwaukee is the franchise of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson, Marques Johnson, Ray Allen and Michael Redd — Antetokounmpo has now scored more in a game than any of them.

Antetokounmpo scored a career-high and franchise-record 64 points as the Bucks got a measure of revenge on the Pacers for eliminating Milwaukee from the In-Season Tournament with a 140-126 win.

However, all the talk is about what happened postgame.

Antetokounmpo understandably wanted the game ball from his historic night. However, a Pacers assistant coach had taken the game ball because their two-way rookie Oscar Tshiebwe had scored his first NBA point and those players traditionally get a game ball. After an animated discussion with the Pacers Tyrese Haliburton, Antetokounmpo raced back to the locker rooms after the ball.

Antetokounmpo and other Bucks players went to the Pacers’ hallway and some sort of confrontation occurred, according to Pacers coach Rick Carlise, who called the entire thing an “unfortunate situation.” Security staff kept the Bucks out of the Pacers locker room. Carlisle said that Pacers GM Chad Buchanan was elbowed in the ribs during the situation.

Antetokounmpo got a ball. A Bucks’ official had grabbed the game ball at the buzzer and gave it to him later, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and this video.

At his postgame press conference, Antetokounmpo said he didn’t know whether the ball he got was the actual game ball or not but didn’t think it felt like the game ball. Carlisle said there were a couple of game balls and his team only took one.

It was a lot of drama for a night that will ultimately be remembered for Antetokounmpo dropping 64 on Indiana.

