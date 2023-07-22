GOATS hanging out: Watch LeBron hug Messi before Miami debut

There was a time — a decade ago — when LeBron James was the most famous athlete in Miami.

That mantle now falls to Lionel Messi, who is making his MLS debut on Friday night. LeBron came to town to watch and said hello in a meeting of GOATs.

(We could argue if either of them is the GOAT for their sport, but just go with the flow here.)

LeBron also was hanging out with David Beckham and his wife, Victoria (they have been regulars at Lakers games).

Messi did not start the game for Inter Miami but is expected to make his debut at some point Friday night.