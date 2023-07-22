 Skip navigation
GOATS hanging out: Watch LeBron hug Messi before Miami debut

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 21, 2023 08:46 PM
Leagues Cup 2023: Cruz Azul v Inter Miami CF

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JULY 21: (L-R) NBA player LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers hugs Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF prior to the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Getty Images

There was a time — a decade ago — when LeBron James was the most famous athlete in Miami.

That mantle now falls to Lionel Messi, who is making his MLS debut on Friday night. LeBron came to town to watch and said hello in a meeting of GOATs.

(We could argue if either of them is the GOAT for their sport, but just go with the flow here.)

LeBron also was hanging out with David Beckham and his wife, Victoria (they have been regulars at Lakers games).

Messi did not start the game for Inter Miami but is expected to make his debut at some point Friday night.

