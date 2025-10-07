 Skip navigation
Gotcha! LeBron James’ second decision teaser turns out to be an ad

  
Published October 7, 2025 11:46 AM

Gotcha.

When LeBron James posted about a “second decision” on X, plenty of fans leapt to the conclusion he was going to announce a farewell tour and would retire after this NBA season, a record 23rd. In the wake of the post, tickets for the Lakers’ final regular-season home game skyrocketed 423%, with a get-in price of $85 quickly jumping to $445, according to TickPick.

Turns out, LeBron’s second decision was about him becoming a sponsor of Hennessy.

It was some clever marketing by LeBron and Hennessy — right down to him wearing a shirt that looked a lot like the one he wore for the first decision — and it worked. People are talking. We’re writing about it.

Nobody knows for sure when LeBron will retire, not even LeBron. However, the sense in league circles is that he will want a “farewell tour,” and that is not currently part of the plan for this season, so he will play at least one more beyond the one that tips off on NBC and Peacock Oct. 21. The bigger question is, if he returns for a 24th season, will he play it in Lakers purple and gold, or another uniform? That question may have LeBron at the top of the free agent rumor mill next summer.

