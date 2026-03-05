Mike Brown shades Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, ‘he does a great job of convincing the referees’ he’s fouled

In a potential NBA Finals preview, the Oklahoma City Thunder went into Madison Square Garden and beat the Knicks 103-100 behind an MVP-like performance from Shai Gilgous-Alexander, who scored 26 points with eight assists and hit the deciding step-back 3-pointer late in the game.

After the game, Knicks coach Mike Brown sounded like he was lobbying the referees for that potential Finals.

“He does a great job of convincing the referees, probably better than anybody in the league that, you know, he's getting hit.” -Mike Brown on SGA pic.twitter.com/9hcGR0kG53 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) March 5, 2026

“SGA, he’s a tough cover, and he does a great job of convincing the referees — probably better than anybody in the league — that he’s getting hit.”

Playing into the “foul merchant” narrative is a pretty lazy talking point for a coach, but it will play well with at least some of the fan base.

Here’s the problem, though: Gilgeous-Alexander had just seven free throws for the game, and one of those came because of a Mike Brown technical. SGA getting to the line was not the deciding factor in this game. Brown was still pretty heated postgame over the play that led to the technical, a late first-quarter play where Jalen Brunson tried to draw a charge on Gilgeous-Alexander, but the referees gave it a no-call and SGA got the bucket. That would have been a third foul for Gilgeous-Alexander in one quarter and would have changed Mark Daigneault’s rotations and maybe the game.

It’s something Mike Brown can worry about in the NBA Finals, if the Knicks can get there.