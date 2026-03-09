Nikola Jokic says he can’t ever see himself leaving Denver, ‘I really found peace here’

In theory, Nikola Jokic could become a free agent in the summer of 2027. In practice, nobody in league circles has been talking about that because nobody thinks it’s going to happen. Nobody thinks he’s unhappy and leaving Denver.

Jokic himself slammed the door on that in an appearance on the Serbian Podcast X’s and O’s, where the three-time MVP seemed more comfortable and opened up more than we often see from him. In that podcast, Jokic was asked if he could see himself playing anywhere other than Denver during his career.

“I wouldn’t like to imagine that. Even if we never win anything else after this, an organic title, it means more to me than anything... I really found peace here. My two kids were born here. Everyone’s here. Peace, home, I found my life here. And I like life here. I don’t feel the need, I don’t have the urge to. We built something here, together as a team.”

Jokic is extension-eligible this summer, but whether he signs a new contract this offseason or next, it is expected to happen, and Denver will remain a title contender as long as he continues to play at an MVP level. This season, Jokic is averaging a triple-double of 28.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 10.3 assists a game, and he is seen as the only real threat to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander repeating as MVP.

The other Jokic comment during this podcast that has raised eyebrows in some quarters was his saying basketball is better today, being played at a higher level today than it was 30 years ago.

“But it would be stupid if basketball weren’t better now than 30 years ago. It’s like saying phones were better 30 years ago, and they weren’t, because of technology, modernization. As everything modernizes, basketball modernizes too. And the same way, in 20 years basketball will be much better than it is now...

“And in other sports, it seems to me it’s only in basketball that people show up and for some reason say: ‘Man, that’s nothing compared to my time, my...’ That’s... Why? Why only in basketball? I don’t like it, why are they belittling today. I’m not saying it was bad back then. I’m just saying modernization... Just like everything improves, I think… I’m not saying it was bad, I’m just saying this is better.”

Basketball is played at a higher level with better athletes across the board today than it was 30 years ago. Sure, the greats could have played in any era, but the average player in the NBA today is better than the average player 30 years ago. Some fans may appreciate the aesthetic of the game more from 20 or 30 years ago (although those fans should sit through a 1990s Knicks/Cavaliers slog with both teams scoring in the 80s, then get back to me), but the fact that the athletes and shooting are better now than they were then is not up for debate. Jokic is right about that.

