Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman on firing Taylor Jenkins: ‘This is in the best interest of the team’

He spoke to the media for less than three minutes and was intentionally vague about his reasoning, but Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman took ownership of the surprise coaching change, firing Taylor Jenkins just nine games before the playoffs.

“I came to the conclusion that this is in the best interest of the team, and urgency is a core principle of ours, so I decided to go on with the move,” Kleiman told reporters at the Grizzlies’ shootaround Saturday, before the team has a critical game against the Lakers.

Pressed for a better explanation of the reasoning behind firing the winningest coach in Memphis franchise history, Kleiman steered clear of the topic.

“In this case, I’m going to leave it that I of course gave this real thought and came to the conclusion that this is in the best interests of our team going forward,” he said.

Kleiman did say several times that he did not consult the players on this move, “This decision is mine and mine only.”

What shocked others around the league was less the firing and more the timing, just weeks before the playoffs, while the Grizzlies were 44-29 and tied for fourth in the West (with the Lakers, who the Grizzlies face Saturday night). A league source told NBC Sports that star guard Ja Morant has been unhappy with the team’s move away from more pick-and-rolls to more of a motion-based offense, but that was something pushed by Kleiman and why he brought in assistant coach Tuomas Lisalo, who is now the interim head coach in Memphis.

Does Kleiman think firing his coach now will help the team come the playoffs?

“I’m focused on how we operate. I’m responsible for everything. I’m responsible for coaching, I’m responsible for the roster, I’m not trying to absolve myself of anything,” Kleiman said. “I’m excited to see what this team can do the rest of the way, but this is the conclusion that I came to, that this is in the best interest of the team and we push forward with this group.”

Kleiman and the Grizzlies enter this offseason with a lot of tough questions. Is this team really a new coach away from contending? Will there need to be roster changes? Can a core led by Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. contend?

Before all that, we have to see how the Grizzlies’ coaching change plays out the rest of this season.