 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryder Cup 2025 - Friday Afternoon Four-balls
Ryder Cup, Friday fourballs recap: Europe’s stars lead again as visitors grow lead
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Michael Hawkins Jr. set to step in for injured Oklahoma QB John Mateer
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs
Pete Crow-Armstrong becomes first Cub with 30 homers, 30 doubles, 30 stolen bases in season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bellagiopotd_250926.jpg
Rahm powers Europe to strong Ryder Cup start
nbc_golf_camandjt_250926.jpg
Young, Thomas discuss fourball win during Day 1
nbc_golf_griffinandrose_250926.jpg
Griffin and Rose duel with long putts at Ryder Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryder Cup 2025 - Friday Afternoon Four-balls
Ryder Cup, Friday fourballs recap: Europe’s stars lead again as visitors grow lead
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Michael Hawkins Jr. set to step in for injured Oklahoma QB John Mateer
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs
Pete Crow-Armstrong becomes first Cub with 30 homers, 30 doubles, 30 stolen bases in season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bellagiopotd_250926.jpg
Rahm powers Europe to strong Ryder Cup start
nbc_golf_camandjt_250926.jpg
Young, Thomas discuss fourball win during Day 1
nbc_golf_griffinandrose_250926.jpg
Griffin and Rose duel with long putts at Ryder Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke all to miss start of season recovering from surgeries

  
Published September 26, 2025 06:12 PM

This is a harsh blow to start the season for a Memphis team needing to prove it can make noise in a deep Western Conference.

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey — the team’s starting power forward and center — as well as backup center Brandon Clarke are all going to miss training camp and the start of the season recovering from surgeries, the team announced Friday.

An All-Star last season and a former Defensive Player of the Year, Jackson had surgery to help deal with a turf toe injury back in July. Last season he averaged 22.2 points per game, shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc, while playing elite defense. Because of his two-way play as well as Ja Morant being in and out of the lineup in recent seasons, Jackson has become the Grizzlies’ best player and losing him is a huge blow. Santi Aldama will move into the starting lineup in his place.

Edey made First-Team All-Rookie last season, averaging 9.2 points and 8.3 rebounds a game, while blocking 1.3 shots a night.

Clarke has recovered from the knee sprain that slowed him at the end of last season but now suffers from right knee synovitis — an inflammation of the synovial membrane that surrounds and helps lubricate the knee — and that required his knee to be scoped. While there is no timeline on Clarke’s return, he is going to be re-evaluated in six weeks, reports Shams Charania of ESPN. That likely pushes his return into November.

All these frontcourt injuries will put a lot more pressure on Ja Morant to keep the Grizzlies afloat to start the season until everyone gets healthy. In a West with a minimum of 13 teams thinking playoffs, that will be a big ask.

Mentions
MEM_Clarke_Brandon.jpg Brandon Clarke MEM_Morant_Ja.jpg Ja Morant MEM_Edey_Zach.jpg Zach Edey MEM_Jackson Jr_Jaren.jpg Jaren Jackson Jr.