Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke all to miss start of season recovering from surgeries

This is a harsh blow to start the season for a Memphis team needing to prove it can make noise in a deep Western Conference.

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey — the team’s starting power forward and center — as well as backup center Brandon Clarke are all going to miss training camp and the start of the season recovering from surgeries, the team announced Friday.

The @memgrizz today announced the following medical updates: pic.twitter.com/hBbS7nlFqA — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) September 26, 2025

An All-Star last season and a former Defensive Player of the Year, Jackson had surgery to help deal with a turf toe injury back in July. Last season he averaged 22.2 points per game, shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc, while playing elite defense. Because of his two-way play as well as Ja Morant being in and out of the lineup in recent seasons, Jackson has become the Grizzlies’ best player and losing him is a huge blow. Santi Aldama will move into the starting lineup in his place.

Edey made First-Team All-Rookie last season, averaging 9.2 points and 8.3 rebounds a game, while blocking 1.3 shots a night.

Clarke has recovered from the knee sprain that slowed him at the end of last season but now suffers from right knee synovitis — an inflammation of the synovial membrane that surrounds and helps lubricate the knee — and that required his knee to be scoped. While there is no timeline on Clarke’s return, he is going to be re-evaluated in six weeks, reports Shams Charania of ESPN. That likely pushes his return into November.

All these frontcourt injuries will put a lot more pressure on Ja Morant to keep the Grizzlies afloat to start the season until everyone gets healthy. In a West with a minimum of 13 teams thinking playoffs, that will be a big ask.