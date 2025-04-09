 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zayden Gamble.webp
Zayden Gamble Accepts Navy All-American Bowl Invitation
Kaeden Scott.webp
Four-Star Kaeden Scott Commits to 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
Aaryn Washington.webp
Four-Star Aaryn Washington Pledges to Navy All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_brysoncontender_250408.jpg
DeChambeau’s personality resonating with fans
webb_mpx_thumb.jpg
Webb putting himself in position for another title
hymas_intv_mpx.jpg
How Hymas’ first win changed his mindset

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zayden Gamble.webp
Zayden Gamble Accepts Navy All-American Bowl Invitation
Kaeden Scott.webp
Four-Star Kaeden Scott Commits to 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
Aaryn Washington.webp
Four-Star Aaryn Washington Pledges to Navy All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_brysoncontender_250408.jpg
DeChambeau’s personality resonating with fans
webb_mpx_thumb.jpg
Webb putting himself in position for another title
hymas_intv_mpx.jpg
How Hymas’ first win changed his mindset

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Grizzlies’ Jaylen Wells taken off court on stretcher after nasty fall following reckless foul

  
Published April 8, 2025 10:05 PM
Memphis Grizzlies v Charlotte Hornets

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 08: Jaylen Wells #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies lays on the court after an injury during the first half of a basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on April 08, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Let’s hope all that came out of this was a broken wrist. It could have been worse—much, much worse.

Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells had to be taken off the court Tuesday night after a nasty fall, following a reckless challenge by Charlotte’s KJ Simpson on a Wells’ breakaway dunk. (If you want to see a video of the foul, follow this link.)

After review, the referees upgraded the foul on Simpson to a Flagrant 2 and he was ejected. At least a fine and maybe a game suspension will follow.

Wells is “awake, alert and moving his extremities... [but] has sustained a broken right wrist,” ESPN’s Shams Charania reports. That is all incredibly good news.

Wells is in the conversation for Rookie of the Year, averaging 10.5 points and 3.5 rebounds a game and plays key rotation minutes for one of the West’s quality teams. This clearly ends his season a few games early, but hopefully, he will be back without incident at the start of next season.

Mentions
JaylenWells.jpg Jaylen Wells CHA_Simpson_KJ.jpg KJ Simpson