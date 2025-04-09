Grizzlies’ Jaylen Wells taken off court on stretcher after nasty fall following reckless foul

Let’s hope all that came out of this was a broken wrist. It could have been worse—much, much worse.

Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells had to be taken off the court Tuesday night after a nasty fall, following a reckless challenge by Charlotte’s KJ Simpson on a Wells’ breakaway dunk. (If you want to see a video of the foul, follow this link.)

Jaylen Wells was stretchered off the court after he was fouled on a dunk attempt and fell hard to the floor.



KJ Simpson was ejected with a flagrant 2 foul.

After review, the referees upgraded the foul on Simpson to a Flagrant 2 and he was ejected. At least a fine and maybe a game suspension will follow.

Wells is “awake, alert and moving his extremities... [but] has sustained a broken right wrist,” ESPN’s Shams Charania reports. That is all incredibly good news.

Wells is in the conversation for Rookie of the Year, averaging 10.5 points and 3.5 rebounds a game and plays key rotation minutes for one of the West’s quality teams. This clearly ends his season a few games early, but hopefully, he will be back without incident at the start of next season.