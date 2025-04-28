Hall of Famer Dick Barnett, champion with Knicks and NCAA legend, dies at 88

NEW YORK (AP) — Dick Barnett, a basketball Hall of Famer who played on both New York Knicks NBA championship teams after being part of a historic college powerhouse at Tennessee A&I, has died. He was 88.

The Knicks announced the death of the former guard Sunday. There were no details provided about his death.

“Throughout his illustrious career, Dick Barnett embodied everything it meant to be a New York Knick, both on and off the court,” the Knicks said in a statement. “He left a positive impact on everyone he encountered and this organization is incredibly fortunate to have him be such an integral part of its history. His jersey will forever hang in the rafters of Madison Square Garden, and his play throughout his career will forever be a part of Knicks fans memories.”

Barnett played on the Knicks’ title teams in 1970 and 1973 and reached the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and as a member of his college teams at Tennessee A&I (later Tennessee State), the first HBCU to win a national championship in basketball.

A native of Gary, Indiana, Barnett went on to star for the Tennessee A&I teams that made up one of college basketball’s first dynasties. The Tigers won three straight NAIA championships starting in 1957, with Barnett being chosen an All-American each season and twice being selected the MVP of the NAIA Tournament.

He was taken by the Syracuse Nationals with the No. 5 pick in the 1959 draft and also played for the Los Angeles Lakers before coming to the Knicks in 1965. He spent nine years with the Knicks, averaging 15.6 points and playing on their championship teams in 1970 and 1973.

Barnett is ninth on the Knicks’ career scoring list and his No. 12 jersey was retired in 1990.

Barnett led a long quest for recognition for his college team. The Tigers were eventually enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 2019, represented on stage by Barnett, and in 2024 visited the White House to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Barnett, who was selected for one NBA All-Star Game, was inducted in the Hall of Fame as a player in 2024.