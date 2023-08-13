 Skip navigation
Motocross 2023: Results and points after SuperMotocross Round 26 at Unadilla
James Outman
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Hayes on fire, Outman rebounding
Baltimore Orioles v Seattle Mariners
Félix Hernández joins Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame

Motocross 2023: Results and points after SuperMotocross Round 26 at Unadilla
James Outman
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Hayes on fire, Outman rebounding
Baltimore Orioles v Seattle Mariners
Félix Hernández joins Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame

Highlights from Hall of Fame inductions for Wade, Popovich, Nowitzki, Gasol, Parker

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published August 13, 2023 11:11 AM
2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 12: 2023 inductee Dwyane Wade speaks during the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Induction at Symphony Hall on August 12, 2023 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It feels like how things are going to be for a long time — an impressive Hall of Fame class had an authentic international flavor. Fans were waving German flags for Dirk Nowitzki and French fans were screaming out for Tony Parker.

Saturday’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony was an emotional night with many highlights. What follows are but a few from a class with Nowitzki, Parker, Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol, Gregg Popovich, Becky Hammon and more.

Maybe the most emotional part of a powerful night was Dwyane Wade celebrating his father.

Wade also gave flowers to fellow Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, who inspired Wade like he had so many others.

Wade was so emotional even Udonis Haslem shed a tear.

Nowitzki had plenty of German fans in the house, but he did not forget the Maverick fans in the building. He also thanked (and get a little shot in) at Mark Cuban.

And, of course, there was talk of Nowitzki and Nash’s haircuts back in the day.

Pau Gasol was classy, but you could feel his emotion talking about his late teammate Kobe Bryant.

Gregg Popovich talked about relationships and how those matter more to a coach than the Xs and Os.

Just don’t think Pop is done.

