Highlights from Hall of Fame inductions for Wade, Popovich, Nowitzki, Gasol, Parker

It feels like how things are going to be for a long time — an impressive Hall of Fame class had an authentic international flavor. Fans were waving German flags for Dirk Nowitzki and French fans were screaming out for Tony Parker.

Saturday’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony was an emotional night with many highlights. What follows are but a few from a class with Nowitzki, Parker, Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol, Gregg Popovich, Becky Hammon and more.

Maybe the most emotional part of a powerful night was Dwyane Wade celebrating his father.

Wade also gave flowers to fellow Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, who inspired Wade like he had so many others.

"From the bottom of my heart, you are the culture and we love you and we thank you." 💯@DwyaneWade gives @alleniverson his flowers ✊🏾💐@Hoophall | #23HoopClass pic.twitter.com/F4ad4YOtFy — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 13, 2023

Wade was so emotional even Udonis Haslem shed a tear.

DWade's @Hoophall induction speech made UD shed a single tear 😂🥲 pic.twitter.com/e6BsU4kV6n — NBA (@NBA) August 13, 2023

Nowitzki had plenty of German fans in the house, but he did not forget the Maverick fans in the building. He also thanked (and get a little shot in) at Mark Cuban.

“Everyone hears you!”



Dirk thanks the Mavs fans for motivating and inspiring him 🫶#MFFL #23HoopClass pic.twitter.com/fSnjPecD5l — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 13, 2023

And, of course, there was talk of Nowitzki and Nash’s haircuts back in the day.

"We came along way from those two brutal haircuts."



Dirk and Steve Nash 😂🧡



📺: The #23HoopClass Enshrinement is live on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/1YaG24rmOu — NBA (@NBA) August 13, 2023

Pau Gasol was classy, but you could feel his emotion talking about his late teammate Kobe Bryant.

"I wouldn't be here without you, brother. I miss you and love you."



Pau took a moment to talk about Kobe 🙏 pic.twitter.com/799LEzKZma — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 13, 2023

Gregg Popovich talked about relationships and how those matter more to a coach than the Xs and Os.

"It's about relationships." Coach Pop talks about his time with David, Tony, Tim, and Manu 🖤#23HoopClass | @HEB pic.twitter.com/8sYYjmdrGN — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 13, 2023

Just don’t think Pop is done.