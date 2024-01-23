 Skip navigation
Hornets reportedly trade Terry Rozier to Heat for Kyle Lowry, pick

  
Published January 23, 2024 12:57 PM
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 20: Terry Rozier #3 of the Charlotte Hornets brings the ball up court against the Philadelphia 76ers during their game at Spectrum Center on January 20, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Miami, in need of more shot creation to spark their 20th-ranked offense, have got their guy.

In a long-rumored move, Charlotte traded Terry Rozier to Miami for Kyle Lowry and a protected 2027 first-round pick, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The pick is lottery-protected in 2027 but then unprotected in 2028 if it does not convey, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Rozier is a hand-in-glove fit for the Heat, bringing another high-level shot creator. He’s got the raw numbers — averaging a career-high 23.2 points, plus 6.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game — but it’s more that he plays in a Heat style. Rozier gets downhill and attacks but can hit the 3 (35.8% this season), he picks up his effort and game in the biggest moments and against the best opponents.

Miami needed this — the team has the 28th-ranked offense in the NBA in January and just lost three straight to the Raptors, Hawks and Magic. Things needed to be shaken up. Lowry is a solid veteran and the Heat are not in the Finals last season without him, however, has been in decline for a couple of years and is averaging 8.2 points per game. He’s a high-IQ player but can’t give the Heat what they need anymore. Rozier brings that offensive threat they need — he, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler make a dangerous playoff trio, especially with Bam Adebayo in the paint.

The perpetually rebuilding Hornets pick up a quality first-round pick in this trade — and they are not done dealing.

Multiple reports say the Hornets will try to flip Lowry before the Feb. 8 trade deadline. They can trade him again, although under the CBA he can not be part of a package deal, it has to be just Lowry. The problem is he makes $29.7 million — that is a lot of salary for a team to send out for a backup point guard. For example, the Knicks could trade for Lowry by sending out Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes and Malachi Flynn, but that is a lot to give up for a backup point guard they might be able to sign on the buyout market.

If Charlotte cannot find a trade partner before Feb. 8 they almost certainly will buy Lowry out, and the Knicks and Mavericks are rumored to have interest. However, a number of top teams — Phoenix, Milwaukee, Boston, Denver, Miami, Golden State and Los Angeles Clippers — can not sign Lowry on the buyout market because they are over the first luxury tax apron and Lowry makes more than the mid-level exception, one of the rules in the new CBA to prevent teams paying the tax from adding quality players.

One way or another, expect Lowry to have a new home before the All-Star break ends.

