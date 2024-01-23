Hornets reportedly trade Terry Rozier to Heat for Kyle Lowry, pick

Miami, in need of more shot creation to spark their 20th-ranked offense, have got their guy.

In a long-rumored move, Charlotte traded Terry Rozier to Miami for Kyle Lowry and a protected 2027 first-round pick, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The pick is lottery-protected in 2027 but then unprotected in 2028 if it does not convey, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Rozier is a hand-in-glove fit for the Heat, bringing another high-level shot creator. He’s got the raw numbers — averaging a career-high 23.2 points, plus 6.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game — but it’s more that he plays in a Heat style. Rozier gets downhill and attacks but can hit the 3 (35.8% this season), he picks up his effort and game in the biggest moments and against the best opponents.

Miami needed this — the team has the 28th-ranked offense in the NBA in January and just lost three straight to the Raptors, Hawks and Magic. Things needed to be shaken up. Lowry is a solid veteran and the Heat are not in the Finals last season without him, however, has been in decline for a couple of years and is averaging 8.2 points per game. He’s a high-IQ player but can’t give the Heat what they need anymore. Rozier brings that offensive threat they need — he, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler make a dangerous playoff trio, especially with Bam Adebayo in the paint.

The perpetually rebuilding Hornets pick up a quality first-round pick in this trade — and they are not done dealing.

The Hornets have no immediate plans to work on a buyout with Lowry and are expected to see if they can work another trade for him before the February 8 deadline, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2024

Multiple reports say the Hornets will try to flip Lowry before the Feb. 8 trade deadline. They can trade him again, although under the CBA he can not be part of a package deal, it has to be just Lowry. The problem is he makes $29.7 million — that is a lot of salary for a team to send out for a backup point guard. For example, the Knicks could trade for Lowry by sending out Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes and Malachi Flynn, but that is a lot to give up for a backup point guard they might be able to sign on the buyout market.

If Charlotte cannot find a trade partner before Feb. 8 they almost certainly will buy Lowry out, and the Knicks and Mavericks are rumored to have interest. However, a number of top teams — Phoenix, Milwaukee, Boston, Denver, Miami, Golden State and Los Angeles Clippers — can not sign Lowry on the buyout market because they are over the first luxury tax apron and Lowry makes more than the mid-level exception, one of the rules in the new CBA to prevent teams paying the tax from adding quality players.

One way or another, expect Lowry to have a new home before the All-Star break ends.