MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2024 Rd 02 Hangtown Nate Thrasher closeup face 2.JPG
Motocross: Nate Thrasher out with collarbone injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Chris Martin
Red Sox place Chris Martin on the 15-day injury list because of anxiety
Aaron Ekblad Sam Reinhart Leon Draisaitl
Ekblad, Reinhart, Draisaitl and Bennett were drafted together. They’ll now play for the Cup together

Top Clips

nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240605.jpg
Lunch Money: Skenes, Alvarez lead MLB best bets
nbc_golf_gcpod_june6th_240605.jpg
Reevaluating the ‘clumsy’ PGA Tour-PIF talks
nbc_golf_kaymerusopen2014_240605.jpg
Relive Kaymer’s victory at the 2014 U.S. Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Houston rumored to be discussing trading No. 3 pick in 2024 NBA Draft

  
Published June 5, 2024 12:02 PM
Houston Chronicle

(9/16/03) The new Houston Rockets logo in the center of the new court, at the new Toyota Center, downtown Houston. FOR SPECIAL ARENA SECTION. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle) SKYBOX HOUCHRON CAPTION (10/05/2003): None. HOUSTON CHRONICLE SPECIAL SECTION: TOYOTA CENTER / STANDING TALL. HOUCHRON CAPTION (10/05/2003): None. HOUSTON CHRONICLE SPECIAL SECTION: TOYOTA CENTER / Q&A / You’ve got questions ... / We’ve got answers. (Photo by Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Houston Chronicle via Getty Imag

Three weeks from the 2024 NBA Draft, the best advice is to believe nothing you read/hear — everyone is spinning, nobody is tipping their hand.

However, one rumor floated out this week by Kevin O’Conner from the Ringer passes the smell test: The Houston Rockets are very open to trading the No. 3 pick in the NBA draft.

League sources say the Rockets have had conversations with the Grizzlies about trading down from this pick, and that the Rockets hold out hope that the Nets would be willing to move Mikal Bridges for it. But those same sources say the Nets, on the contrary, prefer to add pieces around Bridges.

From ownership down, Houston is tired of losing and being in the lottery, so using the No. 3 pick in what is widely considered a down draft to bring in a player needing a few years of development doesn’t make much sense for it. Trading the pick to get either players who can help more now, or future picks (or some combination), makes sense.

It also makes sense that the Rockets would like to trade that pick for Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges. I would also like to trade my VW for an Aston Martin. It’s about the same odds of happening. The Nets have been consistent in saying they are hoping to use Bridges as a lure to bring another star to Brooklyn and build from there. They are not trading him for the No. 3 pick in this draft. Nice try, though, Houston.

There have been a lot more rumors about teams trying to trade out of this draft, which makes sense in a year front office’s see more projects than guys they are sure can help in the draft. The problem becomes if everyone wants to trade out the market for those picks, go down. Maybe at No. 3 Houston can find a team that has fallen in love with a player and wants to move up, but that is more likely to happen on draft night.

Everything right now is rumors and spin.

