How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Live stream info for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Peacock NBA Monday doubleheader begins at 7:00 PM when the San Antonio Spurs take on the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. The action continues at 9:30 PM with a Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks matchup at American Airlines Center in Texas. Live coverage begins at 6:00 PM with NBA Showtime on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch each game.

Follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

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Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Game Preview:

The Warriors have lost seven of their last eight games, including the last three straight. The team is decimated with injuries: Jimmy Butler has been out for the season with a torn ACL since January 19. Stephen Curry hasn’t played since January 30, missing the last 21 straight games with a right knee injury. Moses Moody has missed the last ten with a wrist sprain, and Al Horford has missed the last five with a left calf strain.

However, the Warriors, currently 10th in the Western Conference, are still in Play-In Tournament position.

That is not the case for the Mavericks have lost twelve of their last 14 games. Tonight they look to earn their first home win since January 22.

RELATED: Warriors at Mavericks Prediction - Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 23

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks:

When: Monday, March 23

Monday, March 23 Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Live Stream: NBCSN and Peacock

What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. Sunday Night Basketball coverage will also be available on NBC and Peacock. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

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NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule:

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