Warriors at Mavericks Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 23

The Mavericks (23-48) and Warriors (33-38) meet on Peacock as the nightcap starting at 9:30 PM Eastern. Both teams are looking to break three-game losing streaks as they split the season series with each other at one apiece.

Golden State is 1-8 in the past nine games ranking 27th in offensive rating and 23rd defensively. The Warriors have struggled without Stephen Curry, although, he is expected back for the play-in tournament. The Warriors are sitting in 10th as the final play-in team and is trailing the Trail Blazers by 1.5 games and the Clippers by 2.0 games.

Dallas is 2-12 over the last 14 games, ranking second-worst in offensive rating and fifth-worst defensively. The Mavericks have the third-worst record in the West and sixth-worst overall in the NBA as they enter this matchup. Dallas lost in OT to the Clippers (138-131) in their previous matchup and are 8.5 games out of the play-in tournament.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Warriors at Mavericks

Date: Monday, March 17, 2026

Monday, March 17, 2026 Time: 9:30 PM EST

9:30 PM EST Site: American Airlines Arena

American Airlines Arena City: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Network/Streaming: Peacock

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Game Odds: Warriors at Mavericks

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Golden State (-130), Dallas Mavericks (+110)

Golden State (-130), Dallas Mavericks (+110) Spread: Golden State -2.5

Golden State -2.5 Total: 230.5 points

This game opened Warriors -2.5 with the Total set at 230.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Warriors at Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks

PG Max Christie

SG Naji Marshall

SF Cooper Flagg

PF P.J. Washington

C Daniel Gafford

Golden State Warriors

PG Brandin Podziemski

SG De’Anthony Melton (probable)

SF Moses Moody (questionable)

PF Draymond Green

C Kristaps Porzingis (probable)

Injury Report: Warriors at Mavericks

Golden State Warriors

Moses Moody (wrist) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game

(wrist) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game De’Anthony Melton (left hand contusion) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game

(left hand contusion) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game Kristaps Porzingis (back) is PROBABLE for tonight’s game

(back) is PROBABLE for tonight’s game Al Horford (calf) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

(calf) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game Quinten Post (right foot) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

Dallas Mavericks

RJ Nembhard Jr. is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game

is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game Brandon Williams (concussion) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

(concussion) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game Caleb Martin (foot) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Warriors at Mavericks

Golden State and Dallas are 31-40 ATS, tied for 6th-worst

Dallas is 40-31 to the Under, ranking 7th-best

Dallas is 18-18 ATS as the home team

Golden State is 43-28 to the Over, ranking 2nd-best

Golden State is 21-16 to the Over as the home team, ranking 6th-best

Golden State is 16-21 ATS as the road team

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Warriors and Mavericks’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Mavericks’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Mavericks’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Mavericks +2.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Mavericks +2.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 230.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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