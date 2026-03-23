How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat: Live stream info for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Peacock NBA Monday doubleheader action begins at 7:00 PM when the San Antonio Spurs take on the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. The excitement continues at 9:30 PM with a Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks matchup in Texas. Live coverage begins at 6:00 PM with NBA Showtime on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch each game.

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Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs Game Preview:

With only 11 games left in the regular season, every win is crucial for the Miami Heat who have lost the last four, falling from sixth to ninth in the Eastern Conference. They are currently in Play-In position just one game behind the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 6 seed.

“This is when you say you have to develop some grit, you have to go through it when there are consequences and when you feel these kind of emotions and when you feel like every possession does matter. Part of the grit is you have to go through some pain. So we’re going through a little bit of pain right now, and that’s going to steel us. It’s going to make us better,” said Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra after the team’s loss to Houston Rockets on Saturday.

The Spurs officially clinched a playoff berth last Thursday, ending the six season playoff drought which was the longest in franchise history. Victor Wembanyama is the heavy favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year. If he wins, he would become the youngest player to win the award at 22 years old, breaking Dwight Howard’s record.

The Spurs’ All-Star leads the league with an average of 3 blocks per game and leads San Antonio in scoring (24.3 ppg) and rebounds (11.1 rpg). However, Wembanyama has missed 15 games this season. He can only miss three more games to remain eligible for postseason awards.

RELATED: Can Spurs, Wemby handle demands of the playoffs?

How to watch Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs:

When: Monday, March 23

Monday, March 23 Where: Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Live Stream: NBCSN and Peacock

What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks - 9:00 PM ET on NBCSN and Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. Sunday Night Basketball coverage will also be available on NBC and Peacock. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

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NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule:

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