Spurs at Heat Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 23

Two teams trending in different directions meet on Peacock at 7 PM Eastern. The Spurs (53-18) have won five-straight games, while the Heat (38-33) have dropped the last four contests.

San Antonio has the No. 1 rated offensive efficiency over the last five games and 9th in defensive during that span. The Spurs have beaten one team with a winning record in that stretch (Suns). The Spurs are safely locked into the No. 2 seed as they’re 3.0 games back from the Thunder and 7.0 games ahead of the Lakers who are in the 3rd spot.

Miami ranks 18th in offensive efficiency during their four-game losing streak and 28th in defensive, ranking third-worst. All four teams that the Heat have lost to, are playoff or play-in teams. Miami lost its only meeting to San Antonio this season, 107-101, dating back to October 30. Miami sits in the play-in tournament as the No. 9 seed. The Heat are 1.0 game back of the sixth spot and 1.0 game ahead of the final play-in spot, so there is a lot that can happen with a 11 games remaining.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Spurs at Heat

Date: Monday, March 23, 2026

Monday, March 23, 2026 Time: 7 PM EST

7 PM EST Site: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center City: Miami, FL

Miami, FL Network/Streaming: Peacock

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Game Odds: Spurs at Heat

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: San Antonio Spurs (-205), Miami Heat (+170)

San Antonio Spurs (-205), Miami Heat (+170) Spread: San Antonio -4.5

San Antonio -4.5 Total: 240.5 points

This game opened Spurs -4.5 with the Total set at 237.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Spurs at Heat

San Antonio Spurs

PG De’Aaron Fox

SG Stephon Castle (questionable)

SF Devin Vassell (questionable)

PF Julian Champganie

C Victor Wembanyama

Miami Heat

PG Daivon Mitchell

SG Tyler Herro

SF Norman Powell (questionable)

PF Andrew Wiggins (probable)

C Bam Adebayo

Injury Report: Spurs at Heat

San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle (hip) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game

(hip) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game Devin Vassell (hamstring) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game

Miami Heat

Andrew Wiggins (toe) is listed as PROBABLE for tonight’s game

(toe) is listed as PROBABLE for tonight’s game Norman Powell (calf) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game

(calf) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game Jaime Jaquez (hip) is listed as PROBABLE for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Spurs at Heat

Miami is 42-29 ATS, ranking 3rd-best

Miami is 7-2 ATS as a home underdog, ranking 4th-best

Miami is 38-33 to the Over, ranking 5th-best

Miami is 21-15 ATS as the home team, ranking 6th-best

Miami is 19-17 to the Over as the home team

San Antonio is 39-31-2 ATS, ranking 6th-best

San Antonio is 40-32 to the Under, ranking 8th-best

San Antonio is 19-15-1 ATS as the road team, ranking 8th-best

San Antonio is 10-10-1 ATS as a road favorite

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Spurs and Heat game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Spurs’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Spurs’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Spurs -4.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Spurs -4.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 240.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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