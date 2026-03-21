How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics: TV, live stream info for Sunday’s game

The Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves will meet for the second and final time this season in a Sunday night game on NBC and Peacock.

The visiting Timberwolves (43-28) will try to sweep the Celtics (47-23) for the first time since 1999-200 and without superstar Anthony Edwards, who is out for at least a week with right knee inflammation.

Minnesota is 7-4 this season without Edwards, who will need to return by March 30 to meet the 65-game eligibility for the MVP, All-NBA and other awards.

The Celtics, meanwhile, have gotten a jolt from the return of another superstar. Since Jayson Tatum made his season debut on March 6, Boston is 4-1 when the 6-8 forward (who tore his right Achilles last May) is on the floor.

Tatum’s shooting percentage has slowly improved, and he’s scored at least 20 points in each of the past four games.

In their Nov. 29 meeting in Minneapolis, Minnesota beat Boston 119-115 with Edwards scoring 39 points for the Timberwolves. Jaylen Brown had a game-high 41 points for the Celtics.

See below for additional information on how to watch the Timberwolves-Celtics matchup and a breakdown of the game. Also check out the schedule for the NBA on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the 2025-2026 season.

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How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics:

When: Sunday, March 22

Sunday, March 22 Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV : NBC, Telemundo

: NBC, Telemundo Live Stream: Peacock

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics preview:

Edwards’ absence provides opportunities for bigger contributions from several Timberwolves players. Ayo Dosunmu, recently acquired from Chicago, scored 19 points in his first start in place of Edwards, and guard Bones Hyland adde 22 points off the bench in 29 minutes.

Three-time All-Star forward Julius Randle, the team’s second-leading scorer, is averaging 26.9 points per game when Edwards is out of the lineup — nearly 7 points more than his average with Edwards. Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo also have bumped up their scoring without Edwards.

Despite Edwards’ absences, the Timberwolves have been healthier otherwise, using an NBA-low eight starting lineups over the course of the season.

Though they trail the Pistons by four games in the East, the Celtics now are the favorite for the conference title since Tatum’s return.

Brown became an All-Star starter for the first time and is on pace for career highs in scoring (28.4 points per game, fifth in the league), assists (5.1 per game) and field goals per game (10.4). But in games with Tatum this season, Brown is attempting seven fewer shots on average.

The Celtics’ strengths continue to be 3-point shooting (third in the league for long-distance shots made and attempted) and scoring defense (107.1 points allowed per game leads the NBA). Derrick White leads the team in steals (1.2 per game) and blocks (1.4 per game, most among guards).

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

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NBA on NBC 2025-26 schedule:

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

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You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.