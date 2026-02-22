How to watch Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets: TV, live stream info for Monday’s game

In the nightcap Monday of an NBA doubleheader on Peacock, the Houston Rockets will play host to the Utah Jazz in a Western Conference matchup.

Houston (34-21) squandered an 18-point lead in a 108-106 road loss Saturday to the New York Knicks and is battling the Los Angeles Lakers for a top-four spot in the West.

Utah (18-39) has lost 10 of its last 13 games and recently drew a $500,000 league fine for “overt” tanking that “prioritizes draft position over winning.”

This will mark the third of four regular-season meetings between the teams, which split the first two games.

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets preview:

For Houston, it all starts with 37-year-old superstar Kevin Durant, who is averaging a team-leading 25.8 points per game in his 18th NBA season. Durant is ranked sixth on the all-time scoring list after passing Wilt Chamberlain (31,419 points) and Dirk Nowitzki (31,560) last month. He trails Michael Jordan (32,292) by 415 pts.

The 16-time All-Star is supported by a youthful nucleus that includes Alperen Sengun (20.7 points per game and a team-leading 9.4 rebounds per game and 6.3 assists per game), Amen Thompson (career-high 17.6 ppg), Reed Sheppard, Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason — all of whom are 24 or younger.

Utah also has some promising young players. Keyonte George is on pace for career highs in scoring (23.8 points per game), rebounding and steals in his third season. Rookie forward Ace Bailey, the fifth overall pick in the 2025 draft, has improved his scoring average to 14.4 ppg over the past 18 games.

The Jazz were fined for holding three starters — Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jusuf Nurkić — out of the fourth quarter of two February games before the All-Star break. The Jazz held a seven-point lead entering the fourth quarter of a 120-117 loss to Orlando on Feb. 7 and still defeated Miami 115-11 on Feb. 9. Jazz head coach Will Hardy said he sat Markkanen because of a minutes restriction by the medical team.

