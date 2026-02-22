How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons: TV, live stream info for Monday’s game

The San Antonio Spurs will bring the NBA’s longest active winning streak to Detroit to face the Eastern Conference-leading Pistons in a heavyweight matchup Monday on Peacock.

The Spurs are ranked second in the Western Conference, having won eight consecutive (most recently a 139-122 victory Saturday over the Sacramento Kings).

At 42-13, the Pistons have won five consecutive and have the league’s best winning percentage (.764) for the first time since the 2006-07 season (and two years after Detroit had the worst record in franchise history at the All-Star break, 8-46).

This will be the first of two regular-season meetings between the teams, which will play again March 5 in San Antonio. The Pistons, who are beginning a three-game homestand, swept last season’s series with the Spurs for the first time since 2007-08.

This will be the first of two regular-season meetings between the teams, which will play again March 5 in San Antonio.

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons:

When: Monday, Feb. 23

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons preview:

The game will feature a matchup of former No. 1 overall NBA Draft picks Cade Cunningham (2021) and Victor Wembanyama (2023).

Recently proclaiming himself as the top candidate for MVP, Cunningham leads the Pistons in scoring (over 25 points per game) and assists (9.6 per game, second in the NBA). He ranks third in the NBA in clutch scoring (115 points), which helps earn him an MVP endorsement from Detroit head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

“Cade Cunningham’s the MVP hands down,” Bickerstaff recently said. “If you have a guy — and if the MVP is the person that’s most important to winning with the record that we have and the weight that he carries — there’s no doubt in my mind that he’s the MVP if the season were to end today.”

Wembanyama leads the Spurs in scoring (24.4 points per game), rebounding (11.1 per game, fifth in the league) and blocks (2.7 per game, tops in the NBA). If he can reach the 65-game threshold for eligibility, the Frenchman seems a lock for Defensive Player of the Year and All-NBA.

After missing 12 games in November and December with a left calf strain, the 7-4 forward has played in 19 consecutive games, the third-longest streak of his career. He can miss three more games this season and still appear on the postseason awards ballot.

The Pistons will be without center Isaiah Stewart, who is serving the fourth game of a seven-game suspension from a Feb. 9 altercation in Charlotte. Teammate Jalen Duren is playing his second game after a two-game suspension for the same fight.

The Spurs are 2.5 games behind the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder for the top seed in the West. Powered by the talented backcourt of De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, San Antonio is averaging 127.2 points per game and 31.7 assists per game (best in the NBA) since Feb. 1.

