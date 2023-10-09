It’s still preseason for Jaylen Brown, who wore his shorts backwards

Preseason NBA basketball is not about the results, it’s about working out the kinks so that players and teams have things figured out by the start of the season.

Preseason is for figuring out the little things — like how to put your shorts on the right way. Which Jaylen Brown apparently did not do and had his on backward for the opener.

"I think Jaylen Brown put his pants on backwards" - @Scalabrine



Someone let JB know 😂 pic.twitter.com/KvmG4WkKCU — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 8, 2023

Brown did switch them around before the end of the first quarter.

Brown’s night of highlights was not done — he got the too small from Patrick Beverley.

Patrick Beverley hit Jaylen Brown with the “too small” after scoring on him 😅pic.twitter.com/e83qgNd3Bv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 8, 2023

Traditionally, the “too small” comes out when a player powers through or over his defender, not hit a fading hook shot, but Beverley is not one for the rules.

Brown had a strong night, finishing with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

Jaylen Brown what a sequence 😲 pic.twitter.com/Dxc58xTxbd — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 8, 2023

As for the results, I’m not sure why anyone would care, but if you do the Celtics won 114-106 in a game where Joel Embiid and James Harden rested, and Payton Pritchard celebrated his new contract with 26 points.