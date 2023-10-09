 Skip navigation
It’s still preseason for Jaylen Brown, who wore his shorts backwards

  
Published October 9, 2023 09:39 AM
BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 8:

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 8: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 8, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Preseason NBA basketball is not about the results, it’s about working out the kinks so that players and teams have things figured out by the start of the season.

Preseason is for figuring out the little things — like how to put your shorts on the right way. Which Jaylen Brown apparently did not do and had his on backward for the opener.

Brown did switch them around before the end of the first quarter.

Brown’s night of highlights was not done — he got the too small from Patrick Beverley.

Traditionally, the “too small” comes out when a player powers through or over his defender, not hit a fading hook shot, but Beverley is not one for the rules.

Brown had a strong night, finishing with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

As for the results, I’m not sure why anyone would care, but if you do the Celtics won 114-106 in a game where Joel Embiid and James Harden rested, and Payton Pritchard celebrated his new contract with 26 points.

