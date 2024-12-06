 Skip navigation
Ja Morant got ejected after reacting to foul call referees later admit was wrong

  
Published December 6, 2024 12:21 AM
Sacramento Kings v Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 5: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on December 5, 2024 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Fans in Memphis didn’t get to see Ja Morant dunk in the second half of the fourth quarter Thursday night, but not because he has sworn off dunking.

Morant picked up a second technical after reacting to a questionable foul call against him when contesting a DeMar DeRozan fadeaway. Morant was confused, and coach Taylor Jenkins was livid about the decision.

After the game, referee crew chief Pat Fraher admitted Morant should not have been whistled for a foul, saying he was ejected for pointing at an official and using profanity.

Memphis was up by one when Morant was ejected and went on to win, 115-110. Marcus Smart hit some key free throws down the stretch and had a strong game, scoring 18 points, as did Desmond Bane. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 15 points, and the Grizzlies got 60 points from their bench (compared to 15 for the Kings). DeRozan led all scorers with 26 and got to the line 14 times during the game.

One of those times sent Morant to the showers early.

