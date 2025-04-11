 Skip navigation
Ja Morant says it’s not a grenade 3-point celebration: ‘I’m taking my words, and I’m throwing them out there’

  
Published April 11, 2025 12:41 PM

Ja Morant was warned about celebrating 3-pointers with a finger gun pointed at the opponent’s bench, and when he did the finger-gun celebration again the league came down on him with a $75,000 fine.

So Morant switched to this celebration, which looks like he is pulling the pin on a grenade and throwing it into the crowd.

Before the Grizzlies fell to the Timberwolves on Thursday night, Morant said he was sticking with this celebration.

“That’s my celebration now until somebody else has a problem with it, and I’ll find another one,” Morant said, via the Associated Press.

After the game, he said that celebration is not what everyone thinks it is (hat tip Clutch Points).

“Listen, it’s not what you think it is. I’m taking my words, and I’m throwing them out there. I’m speaking Ja. I’m being Ja. I’m going to take my words, I’m going to throw them out there, and then I’m going to block out the noise. And that’s what I’m doing. So when you see me do that, that’s what I’m doing. I’m saying what I got to say to the world, and I’m blocking out the noise in the midst of what’s coming back my way. And that’s how it’s going to be.”

Or, the way it’s going to be until the league warns him about this celebration. But he can always find another one.

