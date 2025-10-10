Jalen Brunson reportedly ‘untouchable’ in Knicks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo talks with Bucks

Talks in August between the Knicks and Bucks about a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade never gained real traction. That shouldn’t be a real surprise. If the Bucks are forced to trade one of the five best players walking the face of the earth — and they would only do so if Antetokounmpo demands it — they will want back a massive haul of first-round draft picks and promising young players, two things the Knicks do not have.

One other thing that shouldn’t be a surprise out of those talks: Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson was “untouchable in these talks,” something Sam Amick reported at The Athletic. Not only is Brunson an All-NBA player on a favorable contract, but he is also a fan favorite and hero in New York. Trading him would anger the fan base, even if it was for Antetokounmpo.

One of the financially cleanest trade options between the Knicks and Bucks is Brunson and Josh Hart for Antetokounmpo, those salaries come within about $300,000 of each other and work under the salary cap restrictions. It’s also a non-starter for both sides — the Knicks aren’t giving up Brunson, while the Bucks want picks and young players to jump-start a rebuild, not veterans. Any eventual Knicks offer likely involves Karl-Anthony Towns and a player such as OG Anunoby or Mikal Bridges (who can’t be traded until Feb. 1 and has a massive new contract kicking in).

A mid-season trade of Antetokounmpo and his $54.1 million salary — to the Knicks or any team — is highly unlikely. Things get interesting if Antetokounmpo says he does not intend to sign the four-year, $260 million extension the Bucks can offer next offseason. If that happens, there would be a massive line of teams that would want in on an Antetokounmpo deal and many of them — Houston, San Antonio, Chicago and others — have the young players and picks Milwaukee would be seeking in a deal. Likely the only way Antetokounmpo ends up in New York is if he forces his way there, telling teams he will only sign an extension with the Knicks, and if these other teams trade for him, he will be a rental. Even then, like Toronto did with Kawhi Leonard in 2018, those teams still may be willing to take the gamble.

For now, everyone wants to see how this season plays out. The Knicks rightfully see themselves as a team that can come out of the East. The Bucks want to see what Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner look like together. Houston with Kevin Durant, San Antonio with its young backcourt, and just about every other team wants to see how things look before making a massive move like trading for Antetokounmpo. Which is why it’s likely there is no action until next offseason.

That’s not going to stop the chatter and rumors.