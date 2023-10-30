James Harden attends 76ers walkthrough, could practice with team Tuesday

He wasn’t in uniform, Adidas laced up and ready to play. However, James Harden was back with the 76ers in more than spirit, going through the team film session and walkthrough before their home opener Sunday night against the Trail Blazers.

The 76ers hope to have him in a full practice Tuesday, coach Nick Nurse said pregame. He said Harden had some “good conditioning days” but is still in the “ramp-up process.”

There is no official date when Harden could suit up for the 76ers. The team is in the middle of a five-game homestand and their next game is Thursday against the Raptors, followed by Saturday against the Suns.

Harden — who has a standing trade request but there remains no traction toward a deal — had been away from the team for 10 days on an excused absence when he showed up on Wednesday expecting to travel with the team on its road trip. Philadelphia asked him to stay back and work on his conditioning at the team’s practice facilities. Harden did that but has yet to go through a full practice with the team.

Joel Embiid was questionable for the home opener due to rest — it was the second night of a back-to-back and not a nationally televised game. However, Embiid did suit up to play.