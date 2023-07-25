James Harden on Damian Lillard situation, ‘I see both sides because I went through it’

James Harden is in the middle of his own drawn-out, potentially ugly trade drama. Again.

However, that’s not what he was asked about by Mackenzie Salmon of USA Today Sports. Instead, Harden was asked about the Damian Lillard trade situation, which also is at a stalemate. Here’s Harden’s answer.

“I see both sides because I went through it. The organization wants to do what’s best for them. They don’t want to just give a player that basically is one of the best players they’ve ever had in the organization away for nothing, or for less than [his value]. So I get the organization’s side. And then I get the player’s side, as far as wanting to play and wanting to be somewhere, whether it’s because it’s the right situation for you, your family or yourself or whatever that person is going through. So I see both sides. If they can meet in the middle and kind of come to an agreement and figure it out, then that’s the best scenario.

“I wouldn’t want an organization to send someone somewhere where they wouldn’t want to be. Because you built a real relationship with that person. That person has done many great things for your organization and franchise. But then you don’t want to give that player [away] for nothing, so I get both sides. It’s just find a balance, meet in the middle, and hopefully both sides can come to an agreement.”

Lillard’s and Harden’s trade requests and situations have similarities. Lillard has requested a trade to the Heat, Harden wants to land in Los Angeles with the Clippers. Both the Trail Blazers and 76ers are underwhelmed by the offers from the star players’ preferred destinations. However, there is not a groundswell of teams trying to get in on a Lillard or Harden trade (for different reasons), leaving Portland and Philadelphia stuck with what they see as no good options.

For 76ers fans, maybe Harden saying he sees both sides is a good sign, something that could lead to a less ugly situation when training camp opens than where the rhetoric has headed in the past week. Due to an obscure clause in the CBA (first reported by Zach Lowe of ESPN), Harden has to show up to Sixers training camp because he is in the last year of his contract and holding out for 30 days would mean he couldn’t negotiate with other teams as a free agent after the season, the 76ers would retain his rights. That news seemed to coincide with Harden putting on Instagram that he had been comfortable for too long and it was time to get uncomfortable, implying he would be disruptive at training camp. Harden has done that before in Houston to force a trade, but if he does it now it would only hurt his value on the open market as a free agent, other GMs would be hesitant to sign him to a large contract for fear he would just force his way out as he did in Houston, Brooklyn and now Philly.

While Harden may see both sides, he will act in his best interests. Daryl Morey will act in the best interest of the 76ers organization. Because of that, the potential for this to get ugly remains.

Harden isn’t wrong on the Lillard situation. However, Lillard’s solid relationship with the Portland organization makes this more likely to be wrapped up before training camp — do the Blazers really want the media circus of him in camp? Lillard is highly unlikely to be disruptive, but the Blazers are ready to turn the page to the Scoot Henderson era. Moving on is best for everyone. As we get closer to the start of training camp and the pressure starts to turn up, expect the sides to find a third team, the Blazers to compromise a little, and a deal to be found. Probably. (The NBA Twitter/X/whatever fantasy of a Harden for Lillard three- or four-team trade that lands Harden with the Clippers and Lillard in Philly has never really got traction with anyone involved, league sources told NBC Sports.)

It’s going to be an interesting start to training camp in Philadelphia and Portland either way. Just know Harden understands both sides.