Hammaker injury
Seth Hammaker to miss SMX season finale after hard crash in practice
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Central Michigan at Notre Dame
No. 9 Notre Dame vs No. 6 Ohio State: TV, Time, Preview, Prediction and Odds for Saturday’s top-10 matchup
nbc_big_notrelocker_230923.jpg
No. 9 Notre Dame vs No. 6 Ohio State: Numbers to know before Saturday's kickoff

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_freemanintv_v2_230923.jpg
Freeman leading Irish to their fullest potential
nbc_cfb_ryandayint_230923.jpg
Day: OSU to play 'hardest game' of its life vs. ND
nbc_big_marvmichl_230923.jpg
Highlights: Maryland downs Michigan State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Hammaker injury
Seth Hammaker to miss SMX season finale after hard crash in practice
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Central Michigan at Notre Dame
No. 9 Notre Dame vs No. 6 Ohio State: TV, Time, Preview, Prediction and Odds for Saturday’s top-10 matchup
nbc_big_notrelocker_230923.jpg
No. 9 Notre Dame vs No. 6 Ohio State: Numbers to know before Saturday’s kickoff

nbc_cfb_freemanintv_v2_230923.jpg
Freeman leading Irish to their fullest potential
nbc_cfb_ryandayint_230923.jpg
Day: OSU to play ‘hardest game’ of its life vs. ND
nbc_big_marvmichl_230923.jpg
Highlights: Maryland downs Michigan State

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
James Harden reportedly still hopes to be traded to Clippers

  
Published September 23, 2023 07:24 PM
2023 NBA Playoffs- Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics

BOSTON, MA - MAY 14: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals 2023 NBA Playoffs on May 14, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Unlike the Damian Lillard situation, which appears to be moving toward a conclusion in the coming days, the last time we got a real update on a trade for James Harden the Los Angeles Clippers pulled out of the talks. Since then, it has just been Harden and Daryl Morey sniping at each other.

Despite that, Harden still hopes to be traded to the Clippers, reports Jake Fischer at Yahoo Sports.

...the ongoing dynamic in Philadelphia, where James Harden still hopes to be moved to the LA Clippers, sources said...

Philadelphia staffers, meanwhile, can still talk themselves into the idea of Harden reporting to camp, playing for a title hopeful and, therefore, playing his way into the trade value the Sixers require to relinquish the All-Star. How realistic is that? Well, Harden has already claimed that he’ll never be part of an organization that Philadelphia president Daryl Morey is a part of. There are more fireworks coming with the Sixers, whether at their Camden, New Jersey, practice facility or when the team briefly relocates to Colorado Springs, Colorado, for training camp.

Harden wants to go to Los Angeles partly because he believes Steve Ballmer’s Clippers are one team willing to pay him big money next summer, league sources have told NBC Sports. Also factoring in is the belief he could win there with this roster, and it’s Los Angeles (a friendly, warm-weather city).

The Clippers are only interested in acquiring Harden on their terms. This season they are running it back with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and while Harden would fit well on the court with that duo (and historically is more durable), the Clippers are not trading away much to take this one (final?) swing with this core. Morey reportedly is seeking multiple first-round picks, a player who can help them remain a contender and does not want to take on long-term salary. That’s a tough sell in the best of circumstances.

Los Angeles has no incentive to increase its lowball offer — reportedly some veteran matching salaries such as Robert Covington and Marcus Morris, plus a couple of picks — because there are no other serious suitors for Harden. Other GMs around the league know Harden wants a big new deal next summer, they are watching him force his way off a third team in four years (Houston, Brooklyn, now Philadelphia) and they are not signing up to be the next chapter in that book.

Considering all that, Philadephia appears on the path to bring Harden back to camp and see what happens. The rest of the league — including the Clippers — is grabbing its popcorn and will sit back and watch the show.

