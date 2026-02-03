Arbitrator rules Heat’s Terry Rozier should get money from contract while investigation continues

After Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested and federally indicted last October for allegedly participating in an illegal “insider trading” gambling scheme tied to organized crime, he was placed on leave from the Heat, and the money from his $26.6 million salary was placed in an escrow account until his case was resolved.

On Monday, an arbitrator ruled that the NBA could not withhold Rozier’s money under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and to pay the man, the National Basketball Players Association confirmed Monday in a statement to media outlets.

“We are pleased with the arbitrator’s ruling and remain committed to ensuring Terry’s due process rights are protected and that he is afforded the presumption of innocence throughout this process,” the NBPA said in a statement first given to ESPN (and then other outlets).

Under the terms of the CBA, players can only be put on unpaid leave in cases of domestic abuse or child abuse, sources told ESPN.

Rozier remains away from the Heat, but he and his salary remain on their books. His name has come up in trade rumors for Giannis Antetokounmpo and others, simply as salary ballast to make the trade work under the NBA’s CBA.

Federal prosecutors alleged Rozier conspired with professional gamblers to help them win “prop bets” based on his statistical performance in a game. Prosecutors specifically pointed to a game on March 23, 2023, when Rozier, then playing for the Hornets, allegedly told his conspirators he planned to exit the game early with a supposed injury and that they should bet the under on his prop bets. Rozier allegedly was given a portion of the winnings by the conspirators, who are tied to organized crime.

Rozier has vehemently denied any involvement in such a plot. “Terry is not a gambler, but he is not afraid of a fight, and he looks forward to winning this fight,” Rozier’s attorney, Jim Trusty, had previously told NBC Sports.

Rozier remains away from the Heat while his case works its way through the courts.

