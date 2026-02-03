 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-First Round
Xavier vs. No. 3 UConn predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 3
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Georgetown
What college basketball games are on Peacock today? Schedule, how to watch, preview, including Xavier-UConn
Halftime shows.jpg
Ranking the best Super Bowl halftime shows in history

Top Clips

nbc_roto_harden_260203.jpg
Potential Harden landing spots ahead of deadline
nbc_roto_jerome_260203.jpg
Ty Jerome showing promise in return from injury
nbc_roto_durant_260203.jpg
Durant (ankle) not expected to be out ‘long term’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-First Round
Xavier vs. No. 3 UConn predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 3
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Georgetown
What college basketball games are on Peacock today? Schedule, how to watch, preview, including Xavier-UConn
Halftime shows.jpg
Ranking the best Super Bowl halftime shows in history

Top Clips

nbc_roto_harden_260203.jpg
Potential Harden landing spots ahead of deadline
nbc_roto_jerome_260203.jpg
Ty Jerome showing promise in return from injury
nbc_roto_durant_260203.jpg
Durant (ankle) not expected to be out ‘long term’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Arbitrator rules Heat’s Terry Rozier should get money from contract while investigation continues

  
Published February 3, 2026 12:23 PM

After Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested and federally indicted last October for allegedly participating in an illegal “insider trading” gambling scheme tied to organized crime, he was placed on leave from the Heat, and the money from his $26.6 million salary was placed in an escrow account until his case was resolved.

On Monday, an arbitrator ruled that the NBA could not withhold Rozier’s money under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and to pay the man, the National Basketball Players Association confirmed Monday in a statement to media outlets.

“We are pleased with the arbitrator’s ruling and remain committed to ensuring Terry’s due process rights are protected and that he is afforded the presumption of innocence throughout this process,” the NBPA said in a statement first given to ESPN (and then other outlets).

Under the terms of the CBA, players can only be put on unpaid leave in cases of domestic abuse or child abuse, sources told ESPN.

Rozier remains away from the Heat, but he and his salary remain on their books. His name has come up in trade rumors for Giannis Antetokounmpo and others, simply as salary ballast to make the trade work under the NBA’s CBA.

Federal prosecutors alleged Rozier conspired with professional gamblers to help them win “prop bets” based on his statistical performance in a game. Prosecutors specifically pointed to a game on March 23, 2023, when Rozier, then playing for the Hornets, allegedly told his conspirators he planned to exit the game early with a supposed injury and that they should bet the under on his prop bets. Rozier allegedly was given a portion of the winnings by the conspirators, who are tied to organized crime.

Rozier has vehemently denied any involvement in such a plot. “Terry is not a gambler, but he is not afraid of a fight, and he looks forward to winning this fight,” Rozier’s attorney, Jim Trusty, had previously told NBC Sports.

Rozier remains away from the Heat while his case works its way through the courts.

Mentions
MIA_Rozier_Terry.jpg Terry Rozier