Jaylen Brown becomes first active NBA player to play in Big3 during All-Star Game

Part of the Big3’s draw — and why it has found its lane and even grown some this past year — is the draw fans getting to see past favorites again: Jordan Crawford, Rashard Lewis, Mario Chalmers, Michael Beasley, Nick Young, Glen Rice, Joe Johnson.

Jaylen Brown changed that dynamic this weekend, becoming the first active NBA player to suit up for the Big3, playing in their All-Star Game in London. That had Big3 co-founder Ice Cube pumped.

Jaylen Brown is my hero. He’s making a humongous statement by being the first current NBA player to play in a BIG3 game. By suiting up for our All Star game tomorrow, he’s doing everything in his power to help the league succeed. Salute. Forever grateful… — Ice Cube (@icecube) August 26, 2023

Brown played around and had nine points, five rebounds and a couple of assists in the exhibition, but why did he do it?

“Having some fun for charity, giving back to the community, and supporting,” Brown said. “It’s amazing being in this environment. Shout out to London, shout out to the O2 [Arena]. Excited to give back to charity, excited to be a part of this, and I appreciate you, Ice Cube.”

It’s been a good summer for Brown, who signed the largest contract in NBA history and then got to have a little bit of fun in London with the Big3. Good on him.

Later that night, Jordan Crawford, Nick Young and the Enemies team — coached by Gilbert Arenas — won the Big3 title.