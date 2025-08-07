Jayson Tatum was walking comfortably around Patriots’ practice without a boot

The expectation remains that Jayson Tatum will not set foot on an NBA court next season. If he does, it will be deep into a season that his Boston Celtics are already treating like a gap year, having focused on money-saving moves this offseason.

All that said, it’s still a good sign to see Tatum walking without a boot and moving well at the New England Patriots’ practice on Wednesday.

Jayson Tatum is here at the #Patriots practice. pic.twitter.com/DP4uRL2DGP — Kayla Burton (@Kay_Breezy22) August 6, 2025

There also have been videos on social media of Tatum working out in the Celtics’ practice facility weight room.

Tatum had surgery on his torn Achilles in May, and advancements in techniques and equipment mean anyone getting that surgery is up and moving around much sooner than they would have even a decade ago. That’s the case for Tatum. However, a return to the court for a professional athlete remains a long arc because of the need to rebuild strength in the supportive muscles around the tendon, as well as make sure it is fully healed and can handle the intense strain placed on it. Even then, it usually takes time for the player to fully trust that leg again on the court.

Seeing Tatum walking around the Patriots’ practice doesn’t change any of that, but it’s still a good sign.