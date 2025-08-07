 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Classic 2025 Gymnastics
U.S. women’s gymnastics program begins new Olympic cycle, possible new era
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, and more
Kyle Schwarber
How many Schwarbombs can Kyle Schwarber hit? 50? 60? Phillies slugger on-team record HR pace

Top Clips

franklinjames.jpg
Franklin among favorites to win Bear Bryant award
nbc_bte_utah_250807.jpg
Is Utah the ‘best bet’ to win the Big 12?
nbc_roto_yankees_250807.jpg
AL East feels ‘out of reach’ for Yankees

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores

Jayson Tatum was walking comfortably around Patriots’ practice without a boot

  
Published August 7, 2025 01:18 PM

The expectation remains that Jayson Tatum will not set foot on an NBA court next season. If he does, it will be deep into a season that his Boston Celtics are already treating like a gap year, having focused on money-saving moves this offseason.

All that said, it’s still a good sign to see Tatum walking without a boot and moving well at the New England Patriots’ practice on Wednesday.

There also have been videos on social media of Tatum working out in the Celtics’ practice facility weight room.

Tatum had surgery on his torn Achilles in May, and advancements in techniques and equipment mean anyone getting that surgery is up and moving around much sooner than they would have even a decade ago. That’s the case for Tatum. However, a return to the court for a professional athlete remains a long arc because of the need to rebuild strength in the supportive muscles around the tendon, as well as make sure it is fully healed and can handle the intense strain placed on it. Even then, it usually takes time for the player to fully trust that leg again on the court.

Seeing Tatum walking around the Patriots’ practice doesn’t change any of that, but it’s still a good sign.

