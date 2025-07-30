 Skip navigation
Jonathan Kuminga reportedly turned down two-year, $45 million offer from Warriors

  
Published July 30, 2025 01:21 PM

The Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga have picked up the pace around talks, but that doesn’t mean a deal is done — or even that close.

Kuminga has rejected the Warriors’ two-year, $45 million contract offer in large part because Golden State insists on a team option for the second season that he waive the built-in no-trade clause, reports Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of ESPN. Both of those requests would make Kuminga easier to trade, but giving up those things — particularly the no-trade clause, which he would get automatically because he could lose his Bird rights in the deal — would mean Kuminga would have no control over what would happen to him. He could be traded to a team just looking to waive him and clear cap space.

Kuminga’s agent, BJ Armstrong, reportedly offered a three-year, $82 million contract to the Warriors instead. That seems more than the market appears willing to pay for him.

While the sides have looked for a sign-and-trade deal, there does not appear to be one available. For example, Kuminga spoke with the Kings and Armstrong had longer talks with them as well. The problem is this: The Kings will not put Keegan Murray or Keon Ellis in a trade offer, but the Warriors are not interested in taking back DeMar DeRozan, Dario Saric or Devin Carter, reports Jason Alexander at the Sacramento Bee. So things are stuck.

The Warriors are thinking of ending the sign-and-trade talks, and their current position is that Kuminga can take their two-year offer or sign the $7.5 million qualifying offer, ESPN reports. The qualifying offer would mean Kuminga is a member of the Warriors this season with a no-trade clause, then he would become an unrestricted free agent next summer. However, for Kuminga, that’s a lot of money to leave on the table to buy his freedom.

Kuminga, 22, averaged 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds in 47 games last season (he missed time with an ankle injury). The concern is that he shot 30.5% on 3-pointers and is not a threat from deep, which makes it hard for Steve Kerr to play him and Draymond Green together (both are best at the fours), especially with Jimmy Butler. However, if the Warriors are going to bring back Kuminga with the hopes of trading him at the deadline, Kerr will need to showcase him.

