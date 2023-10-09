 Skip navigation
Kai Jones requests trade from Charlotte Hornets

  
Published October 9, 2023 05:57 PM
2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League - Los Angeles Lakers v Charlotte Hornets

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 9: Kai Jones #23 of of the Charlotte Hornets dribbles the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League on July 9, 2023 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Kai Jones — the Charlotte Hornets big man who has been away from the team during training camp for “personal reasons” — has requested a trade, he announced on social media Monday.

Jones self-made, public trade demand is a direct violation of the CBA and could lead to a suspension or a fine of up to $150,000.

It’s also next to impossible to see a team stepping up to make a deal considering Jones’ concerning offseason social media posts and the fact he has not established himself as an NBA rotation player (he is third on the Hornets depth chart). It is more likely the Hornets will not pick up Jones’ $4.7 million option for next season, waive him (he is owed $3 million this season), and make him a free agent. If Jones were a free agent, it is hard to imagine another team taking a chance and signing him at this time. Jones averaged seven points and two rebounds averaging less than 10 minutes a game for the Hornets last season.

Jones made a series of bizarre social media posts this summer, some calling out teammates. One was a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) where Jones suggested he was a better player than Charlotte star LaMelo Ball or No. 2 pick Brandon Miller, and said he could beat LeBron James one-on-one. Jones then criticized teammate Mark Williams, the Hornets center who starts ahead of him.

All of this led all his teammates to unfollow him on social media.

Jones’ saga will continue. Let’s hope he is okay and, if he needs it, getting help.

