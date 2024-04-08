 Skip navigation
The Masters - Preview Day One
Masters Tournament 2024: Pre-tournament press conference schedule includes Tiger Woods
Gold Medal Game - 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
2024 IIHF Women's Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results
Five things you may not know about the Masters
How to watch the Masters Tournament, 'Live From the Masters'

Karl-Anthony Towns reportedly scrimmaged Sunday, optimism for return before playoffs

  
Published April 8, 2024 12:13 PM
Houston Rockets v Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 2: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on during a timeout in the second quarter of the game against the Houston Rockets at Target Center on April 2, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Minnesota has gone an impressive 11-5 without Kark-Anthony Towns following his left meniscus surgery, but if the Timberwolves are going to make a deep playoff run they need their All-Star big man back on the court.

Which is why this is good news via Shams Charania of The Athletic: Towns scrimmaged with teammates for the first time on Sunday and there remains optimism he can return before the season ends.

Since Minnesota played on Sunday that scrimmage would have been against guys from the end of the bench and probably some assistant coaches. Still, it’s a little bit of run.

While Minnesota has kept on winning without Towns — they did it Sunday against a shorthanded Lakers team, Naz Reid continues to be brilliant — matched up in the first round against those same Lakers, or the Warriors, Pelicans or Suns they will need Towns’ floor spacing and secondary shot creation. Towns has averaged 22.1 points a game shooting 42.3% from 3, plus grabbing 8.4 boards a night — he was an All-Star for good reason. It’s tough to win a series without an All-Star.

Which is why this latest report is such good news for Minnesota. If Towns has a few games to get his legs under him before the playoffs, it makes Minnesota much more dangerous.

