Karl-Anthony Towns reportedly scrimmaged Sunday, optimism for return before playoffs

Minnesota has gone an impressive 11-5 without Kark-Anthony Towns following his left meniscus surgery, but if the Timberwolves are going to make a deep playoff run they need their All-Star big man back on the court.

Which is why this is good news via Shams Charania of The Athletic: Towns scrimmaged with teammates for the first time on Sunday and there remains optimism he can return before the season ends.

"Great news for Karl-Anthony Towns, he participated in his first team scrimmage on Sunday...There is optimism that Karl-Anthony Towns will play before the playoffs start."@ShamsCharania updates on KAT's potential return #Timberwolves 👏



Since Minnesota played on Sunday that scrimmage would have been against guys from the end of the bench and probably some assistant coaches. Still, it’s a little bit of run.

While Minnesota has kept on winning without Towns — they did it Sunday against a shorthanded Lakers team, Naz Reid continues to be brilliant — matched up in the first round against those same Lakers, or the Warriors, Pelicans or Suns they will need Towns’ floor spacing and secondary shot creation. Towns has averaged 22.1 points a game shooting 42.3% from 3, plus grabbing 8.4 boards a night — he was an All-Star for good reason. It’s tough to win a series without an All-Star.

Which is why this latest report is such good news for Minnesota. If Towns has a few games to get his legs under him before the playoffs, it makes Minnesota much more dangerous.