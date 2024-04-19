Kentucky’s Reed Sheppard declares for 2024 NBA Draft

Reed Sheppard’s minutes were limited this season at Kentucky because John Calipari chose to bring him off the bench.

NBA scouts saw enough — Sheppard is a projected top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Sheppard made it official he was leaving Lexington for the NBA on Thursday.

Sheppard is a 6'2" guard who has shot up draft boards because he has the potential to be a quality 3&D guard in the NBA. He’s a disruptive playmaker on the defensive end who averaged 2.5 steals and almost a block a game despite not great size or length (6'3" wingspan). Sheppard also shot 52.5% from 3 and averaged 12.8 points and 3.9 assists a game. The projection of him as a 3&D guard is easy to envision. What has some scouts questioning taking him as high as projected is his size and length — he’s 6'2" with average wingspan and does not possess standout athleticism. Can he translate what he’s done at Kentucky to the next level?

Some team, likely in the top 10, is going to bet he can.

