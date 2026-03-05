Jayson Tatum listed as ‘questionable’ for Friday vs. Dallas, reports continue he will make season debut

Jayson Tatum is officially listed as “questionable” on the Boston Celtics’ injury report for when they host the Dallas Mavericks Friday night.

For players who have been out for an extended time due to an injury — Tatum has yet to play this season after tearing his Achilles in last season’s playoff series against the Knicks — a move from “out” to “questionable” is usually a sign they will return in the next game. There have been reports that Tatum was nearing his return to the Celtics lineup, and we know he has gone through multiple 5-on-5 scrimmages (including with the G League Maine Celtics). However, a move to questionable on the injury report is a clear sign he is coming back and soon.

While Tatum and the Celtics have refused to put a timeline on a return — or even confirm it would happen — both his and the team’s actions have been those of someone making a comeback this season. Players don’t get sent down to the G League for a practice and workout unless they are coming back. Boston doesn’t trade wing Anfernee Simons for needed big man depth in Nikola Vucevic unless they are getting another wing back and thinking ahead to a playoff run. Also, Tatum has an ongoing docuseries on his return — “The Quiet Work,” available on Peacock — which only happens if a return is expected.

The question was the return date, and the only thing that had been said officially was that any return would happen at home. That left Friday against Dallas, or waiting until March 14, when the Washington Wizards come to town. It looks as if Boston and Tatum are going sooner rather than later.

A Tatum return now gives the Celtics about six weeks before the start of the playoffs to get him back into game shape and work out any kinks.

Tatum is welcomed back with open arms, but it’s also a bit of a delicate fit.

Tatum is one of the game’s elite players, he has finished in the top six in MVP voting each of the past four seasons, and last season averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and six assists per game. He’s a career 37% shooter from 3-point range who has to be respected anywhere on the court, and he is also a plus defender.

The challenge is Boston — and Jaylen Brown in particular — are thriving without him. Boston has been one of the great stories of the season, surprising everyone outside of their locker room with a 41-21 record so far, sitting second in the East, and in the top six in the league in offense and defense. Jaylen Brown is being mentioned in the MVP conversation for leading this surprise team, averaging 28.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and five assists per game.

Tatum needs to come back and fit into what is working, not try to take over his old role (he likely will be less than 100% of himself). Tatum has to be the mature player and take on a secondary role this season, something he has hinted at doing in speaking with the media, but saying it and doing it can be different things.

If Tatum returns and fills that role, Boston may well be the favorite now to come out of a wide-open East.

That journey looks like it will start on Friday.

