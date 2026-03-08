 Skip navigation
Baseball: World Baseball Classic-United States at Great Britain
Schwarber homers and Henderson gets 4 hits to lead United States over Britain 9-1 at WBC
Syndication: The Enquirer
Report: RHP Zack Littell agrees to one-year contract with Washington Nationals
NCAA Basketball: Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Semifinal-Northern Iowa vs Bradley
Trey Campbell scores 23 with 6 3s to lead UNI to MVC Tournament title, first NCAA berth since 2016

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_genopgintv_260308.jpg
Auriemma: UConn defense key in win over Creighton
nbc_cyc_parisnicestg1lites_260308.jpg
Paris-Nice 2026 Stage 1 Extended Highlights
nbc_wcbb_uconnpregame_260308.jpg
Get to know UConn’s trio of excellence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
LeBron James out Sunday vs. Knicks, day-to-day with left foot arthritis

  
Published March 8, 2026 04:38 PM

LOS ANGELES — Old man issues are catching up with 41-year-old LeBron James this season. He missed the first 14 games of the season with sciatica, and now, with the season winding down, there’s this.

LeBron is out Sunday against the Knicks and is day-to-day going forward, with left foot arthritis, as well as a left elbow contusion, the team announced.

LeBron also missed the Lakers’ previous game against Indiana. Los Angeles hosts Minnesota on Tuesday in its next game.

For the season, LeBron is averaging 21.4 points, 7 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game. He has already missed too many games to qualify for postseason awards, ending his record 21-season streak of making an All-NBA team. LeBron was named an All-Star this season.

LeBron is a free agent this season and has said he has not made a decision yet about his future, whether to retire or return to the court for another season (and if so, where?). Injuries and his health will play into that decision, although the expectation in league circles is he will play one more season (very possibly in a return to Cleveland).

