LeBron James out Sunday vs. Knicks, day-to-day with left foot arthritis

LOS ANGELES — Old man issues are catching up with 41-year-old LeBron James this season. He missed the first 14 games of the season with sciatica, and now, with the season winding down, there’s this.

LeBron is out Sunday against the Knicks and is day-to-day going forward, with left foot arthritis, as well as a left elbow contusion, the team announced.

LeBron also missed the Lakers’ previous game against Indiana. Los Angeles hosts Minnesota on Tuesday in its next game.

For the season, LeBron is averaging 21.4 points, 7 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game. He has already missed too many games to qualify for postseason awards, ending his record 21-season streak of making an All-NBA team. LeBron was named an All-Star this season.

LeBron is a free agent this season and has said he has not made a decision yet about his future, whether to retire or return to the court for another season (and if so, where?). Injuries and his health will play into that decision, although the expectation in league circles is he will play one more season (very possibly in a return to Cleveland).