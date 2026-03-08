How to watch Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs: TV/live stream info for Sunday Night Basketball

It’s an NBA doubleheader on NBC and Peacock on Sunday night! The action tips off at 8:00 PM ET as the San Antonio Spurs host the Houston Rockets. The late game features a cross-conference showdown between the surging Charlotte Hornets and the shorthanded Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET. Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Houston Rockets Storylines

After a tough, overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, the Houston Rockets bounced back with a 106-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. Houston used a 29-point fourth quarter to rally past the Blazers and earn a third win in five games.

Alperen Sengun led the way for Houston with a game-high 28 points, and Amen Thompson contributed 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Kevin Durant added 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Reed Sheppard chipped in 17 points and three triples. Houston’s bench offered only 10 points, as the starters did the heavy lifting. This has been the norm all season, as the Rockets’ 28.3 bench points per game are the fewest in the Association.

At 39-23, the Rockets are the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, but the competition is fierce. The Minnesota Timberwolves are just half a game ahead for the No. 3 seed, and only four games separate the Rockets from the No. 7 seed and a trip to the Play-In Tournament. Wins are crucial at this point in the season, and a win over the No. 2 seed Spurs could generate momentum for Houston down the final stretch.

San Antonio Spurs Storylines

The San Antonio Spurs went into halftime of Friday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers down 66-46. Mitch Johnson apparently knew what to say to get his team motivated, as the Spurs used a 70-46 second half to sneak past the Clippers with a 116-112 victory.

Victor Wembanyama led the charge for San Antonio with 27 points and 10 rebounds, and Julian Champagnie turned in 20 points and nine boards. De’Aaron Fox provided 19 points and nine assists, and reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle offered six points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Spurs haven’t had a winning record since the 2018-19 season, when they went 48-34, and they haven’t won 50+ games since the 2016-17 season when they finished 61-21. At 46-17 with 19 games to go, the Spurs have already secured a winning record, and they’ve got a realistic chance to crack 60 wins.

San Antonio is just 2.5 games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the top seed in the Western Conference, and catching the reigning champs - something that seemed unthinkable two months ago - is certainly within reach.

Sunday’s matchup will be the fourth and final meeting of the Rockets and Spurs this season. San

Antonio leads the season series 2-1.

How to watch Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs:

When: Sunday, March 8

Sunday, March 8 Where: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

