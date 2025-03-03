Kevin Durant: Suns ‘embarrassed the fans and we embarrassed ourselves’ in loss to Timberwolves

At this point, calling the Phoenix Suns a dumpster fire feels like an insult to actual dumpster fires everywhere. The team with the highest payroll in the NBA, Phoenix is 3-11 in its last 14 games and is 28-33 for the season, sitting four games behind Dallas for the final play-in slot.

Sunday, playing at home, the Suns were easily handled by the Timberwolves 116-98 behind 44 points from Anthony Edwards. After the game, Kevin Durant made a harsh, honest assessment of his team via the Associated Press.

“We didn’t play up to our standards at all,” Durant said. “We embarrassed the fans and we embarrassed ourselves the way we played. I want us to be better.”

The problem is on defense. Phoenix has had the worst defense in the league over the last 14 games, and its middle-of-the-pack offense can’t bail them out. The Suns have a -7.8 net rating in those games, third worst in the league over that stretch.

Phoenix is still striving to make the play-in because it doesn’t control its own pick (it will go to Houston or Brooklyn) so there is no point in tanking (the Suns will get the Cavaliers pick this June, which is likely 30th in the first round). However, the Suns are four games back of the Mavericks for the final play-in spot with 21 games left, which is tough ground to make up.

“We’ve got to go on a run, but it’s got to start,” coach Mike Budenholzer said. “There’s no doubt that the standings, the circumstances that we’re in, there’s an awareness and we’ve got to do something to change it.”

Phoenix was well aware of the situation at the trade deadline, which is why it looked to make a bold move by trading for Jimmy Butler, whose presence has rejuvenated Golden State. That didn’t happen. Still, the Suns made upgrades, such as landing center Nick Richards from Charlotte. It just hasn’t made a difference.

Durant is right, it’s been embarrassing. There will be roster changes in Phoenix this summer, which will likely start with Durant moving on.

