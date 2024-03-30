 Skip navigation
Kings’ Malik Monk diagnosed with MCL sprain, out 4-6 weeks

  
Published March 30, 2024 07:44 PM
Memphis Grizzlies v Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 18: Malik Monk #0 of the Sacramento Kings looks on during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 18, 2024 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Malik Monk — the Sixth Man of the Year frontrunner and critical part of the Sacramento Kings — will be out 4-6 weeks, with a sprained MCL.

This was expected coming out of Friday night, and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news Saturday, which has since been confirmed by other Kings reporters.

Even on the early end of that 4-6 week timeline Monk would be out until the end of April, meaning the Kings would need to advance out of the play-in — they are currently the No. 8 seed and would need to win a game to reach the playoffs — and likely advance to the second round before Monk can play. And a return in four weeks is optimistic, based on history.

Monk’s injury occurred in the first quarter Friday night against Dallas, when he had a collision with a driving Luka Doncic. He did not return to the game.

Monk is averaging 15.4 points and 5.1 assists a game off the bench for Sacramento, shooting 35% from 3, and is a critical part of the rotation, including often closing games. He is the frontrunner to win Sixth Man of the Year (and this time away will not impact that, Sixth Man is not an award that falls under the league’s new 65-game rule).

