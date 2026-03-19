Miami Heat reportedly will waive Terry Rozier before start of playoffs

Terry Rozier has not set foot on a court for the Miami Heat this season after being arrested and charged as part of a federal investigation into an illegal gambling scheme.

That said, he has remained on the Heat roster. That is about to change, reports Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

“The Heat is expected to waive Rozier before the end of the regular season to open a roster spot to add a player for depth in the postseason.”

Miami had kept Rozier on the roster — listing him as “away from the team” — in part because his expiring $26.6 million contract could have been a valuable trade chip in a larger deal at the trade deadline. Nothing like that developed, but with the Heat depth being so strong and the team playing well of late, there was no urgency to release him for the roster spot. (Rozier’s salary for this season was originally held in escrow, however, he won a case, with an arbitrator ruling that he should be paid his contract for this season.)

Miami has a full 15-man roster, plus three two-way players. Waiving Rozier opens up a spot, although the Heat are in no rush to do that, reports Chiang. With the team finally close to fully healthy, they don’t have the minutes to go around to the players they already have, so the Heat can be patient. If an injury occurs, then they can move to help fill that gap. If not, they can make whatever move seems best in the final days of the season. That could include converting one of their two-way players into a standard contract (making him playoff eligible).

Rozier has pled not guilty to the gambling charges and his case is working its way through the court system.

