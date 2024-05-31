 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

RBC Canadian Open - Round One
David Skinns fires 62 to lead RBC Canadian; Rory McIlroy four back
Syndication: USA TODAY
IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix: How to watch on USA, Peacock, start times, schedules, streaming
TOPSHOT-TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
Novak Djokovic rolls into third round of rain-disrupted French Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_usword1hls_240530.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_moto_smxifowler_240530.jpg
Inside Jett’s historic winning streak
nbc_ten_fc_olympicvillage_240530.jpg
‘In the Olympic village’ with Roddick

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

RBC Canadian Open - Round One
David Skinns fires 62 to lead RBC Canadian; Rory McIlroy four back
Syndication: USA TODAY
IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix: How to watch on USA, Peacock, start times, schedules, streaming
TOPSHOT-TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
Novak Djokovic rolls into third round of rain-disrupted French Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_usword1hls_240530.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_moto_smxifowler_240530.jpg
Inside Jett’s historic winning streak
nbc_ten_fc_olympicvillage_240530.jpg
‘In the Olympic village’ with Roddick

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Klay Thompson appears headed for free agency, reportedly no movement on extension with Warriors

  
Published May 30, 2024 08:34 PM
2024 SoFi Play-In Tournament - Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 16: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings during the 2024 Play-In Tournament on April 16, 2024 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

“We need Klay back...” Steve Kerr said after the Warriors had been eliminated, “I know I speak for everybody in the organization. We want him back. Obviously there’s business at hand and that has to be addressed with Klay’s representatives... as good as he still is, we desperately want him back.”

It looks like Kerr may not get his wish.

As June nears and the NBA’s offseason business starts to ramp up, the Warriors and Klay Thompson have not moved closer to an extension and he is moving toward free agency, reports Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

The Warriors maintain a desire to retain Thompson at the right price once other aspects of their roster retool get clarified. But they haven’t exactly been beating down his door to work out the framework for an extension (which can be signed at any time). In turn, the 34-year-old Thompson appears ready to test free-agency waters, exploring external options for the first time in his career.

Thompson would have multiple suitors in free agency but Slater notes he’s not just going to chase money, he wants to go to a team where he can win. Orlando has long been mentioned as having interest, but other teams with cap space and looking for veteran depth to win in the short term — Philadelphia and Oklahoma City, for example — could be in the mix as well.

Golden State has roster issues it wants to deal with before extending/re-signing Thompson. The Warriors need a second shot creator to take the pressure off Stephe Curry, a role Thompson used to fill at an All-NBA level, but he’s not that guy anymore. Thompson still brings value, he averaged 17.9 points a game shooting 38.7% from 3 this season, but he was streaky, and his shot creation and defense were not near their former levels. With the emergence of rookie Brandin Podziemski plus Moses Moody behind him, the Warriors don’t take a huge step back without Thompson on the court.

Still, it would be weird to see the Curry Warriors without Thompson — or to see Thompson in another uniform.

The question, of course, comes down to money. The Warriors may want a shorter deal that lines up with Draymond Green, who signed a four-year, $100 million extension last summer. Would Thompson take something like three years, $65 million? Would a team like Orlando come in over the top on that offer?

It will be an interesting summer in the Bay Area, which might well include Thompson moving out of it.

Mentions
Klay Thompson.png Klay Thompson Stephen Curry.png Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors Primary Logo Golden State Warriors