Knicks reportedly looking to add shot creator at deadline, considering Clarkson, Brogdon

Nothing has changed with the big-picture goal in New York: Bring in the next superstar available, the top-10 level NBA player who takes this team from good to contender.

That guy is not available at the trade deadline. Instead, the Knicks are looking for more shot creation and depth — especially in the non-Jalen Brunson minutes — and Marc Stein had a list of targets in his latest substack newsletter (a must-subscribe for NBA fans). Stein said the Knicks have “a level of interest” in Utah’s Jordan Clarkson, Charlotte’s Terry Rozier, Portland’s Malcolm Brogdon and Detroit’s Alec Burks (Michael Scotto at Hoopshype had a similar list of names).

Clarkson and Rozier are walking buckets who could boost the second unit with their scoring. Brogdon, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, can score and set up others, and Burks has long been a favorite of Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau.

The Knicks also have some internal interest in Bruce Brown, reports Ian Begley at SNY.TV. Most of the league expects the Raptors to flip Brown in another trade after acquiring him from Indiana in the Pascal Siakam trade. However, if the Knicks are looking for a bench scoring punch that’s not really Brown — he brings defense and the ability to knock down a shot (under pressure, as he showed with Denver last year), but that may not be what the team needs right now.

What will the Knicks have to give up in one of these trades? Evan Fournier and his expiring $18.9 million contract is the salary ballast, but the name mentioned is Quentin Grimes. From Fred Katz at The Athletic.

The Knicks are actively fielding offers for the former first-round pick, according to rival executives who have been in contact with New York’s front office.

Depending on the player coming to New York, it might need to throw in a second-round pick to get a deal done, but Grimes — the third-year guard who was once untouchable with the Knicks — will draw considerable interest around the league.

New York wants to repeat last year’s run to the second round of the playoffs (at least) but will likely need more depth to do that. Expect them to be active at the deadline, dangling Grimes as an enticing offer.