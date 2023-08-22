Knicks sue former employee who went to Raptors for taking “proprietary files”

Ikechukwu Azotam was the director of video/analytics/player development on Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks staff last season, but was recruited to join new coach Darko Rajakovic’s staff with the Toronto Raptors.

However, when he left he took “thousands of proprietary files with him,” according to a lawsuit filed by the Knicks and Madison Square Garden against Azotam, Maple Leaf Sports Entertainment (MLSE, the owners of the Raptors), Rajakovic and others. Ian Begley of SNY.TV broke the story.

“These files include confidential information such as play frequency reports, a prep book for the 2022-23 season, video scouting files and materials and more,” according to the statement. “Given the clear violation of our employment agreement, criminal and civil law, we were left no choice but to take this action.”

Raptors ownership released this statement on the matter.

“MLSE and the Toronto Raptors received a letter from MSG on Thursday of last week bringing this complaint to our attention. MLSE responded promptly, making clear our intention to conduct an internal investigation and to fully cooperate,” MLSE and the Raptors said in a statement. “MLSE has not been advised that a lawsuit was being filed or has been filed following its correspondence with MSG. The company strongly denies any involvement in the matters alleged. MLSE and the Toronto Raptors will reserve further comment until this matter has been resolved to the satisfaction of both parties.”

The lawsuit hinges on a confidentiality clause that Azotam allegedly signed, and the idea of taking these files violated that agreement. The suit alleges that before and after Azotam informed the Knicks of his intention to join the Raptors he took files from the Knicks’ Synergy account, as well as internal scouting reports, play frequency reports, prep books, and then sent them to his GMail so that he could share them with the Raptors. The suit also says first-time head coach Rajakovic needed to do this because his “non-traditional path to his head coaching job” meant he didn’t have the organizational structure or coaching method, so he took the Knicks.

It’s a wild lawsuit in a league where coaches — assistants and head coaches — and front office personnel jump teams all the time. Whether what Azotam did was unusual or worthy of the damages the Knicks seek in the civil suit now will be up to a judge. The only real winner in all of this may end up being the lawyers.

