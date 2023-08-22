Knicks sue former employee who went to Raptors for taking “proprietary files”
Ikechukwu Azotam was the director of video/analytics/player development on Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks staff last season, but was recruited to join new coach Darko Rajakovic’s staff with the Toronto Raptors.
However, when he left he took “thousands of proprietary files with him,” according to a lawsuit filed by the Knicks and Madison Square Garden against Azotam, Maple Leaf Sports Entertainment (MLSE, the owners of the Raptors), Rajakovic and others. Ian Begley of SNY.TV broke the story.
Raptors ownership released this statement on the matter.
The lawsuit hinges on a confidentiality clause that Azotam allegedly signed, and the idea of taking these files violated that agreement. The suit alleges that before and after Azotam informed the Knicks of his intention to join the Raptors he took files from the Knicks’ Synergy account, as well as internal scouting reports, play frequency reports, prep books, and then sent them to his GMail so that he could share them with the Raptors. The suit also says first-time head coach Rajakovic needed to do this because his “non-traditional path to his head coaching job” meant he didn’t have the organizational structure or coaching method, so he took the Knicks.
It’s a wild lawsuit in a league where coaches — assistants and head coaches — and front office personnel jump teams all the time. Whether what Azotam did was unusual or worthy of the damages the Knicks seek in the civil suit now will be up to a judge. The only real winner in all of this may end up being the lawyers.