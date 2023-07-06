Kobe Bryant named cover athlete for NBA 2K24

Kobe Bryant sells.

Which is why NBA 2K24 will honor the NBA legend and inspiration to a generation of players and fans by having him on the cover of next season’s version of the most popular NBA video game.

8️⃣ ♾️2️⃣4️⃣



Sharing the Mamba Mentality with the next generation. Introducing our #NBA2K24 cover athlete, Kobe Bryant.



💛 Kobe Bryant Edition

🐍 Black Mamba Edition



Pre-order your copy tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/afcqMh5qr8 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 6, 2023

You can’t go wrong with Kobe, who, by the way, had a 99 score in 2K5, 2K9, 2K19, and 2K20.

It’s also part of a trend. Jordan wearing the No. 23 was on the cover of NBA 2K23, now Kobe in his No. 24 on the cover of 2K24. Does that mean we see Vince Carter next year?

There will be other editions with other players on the 2K24 cover, but good call by 2K to kick it off this way.

