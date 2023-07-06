 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Four: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Wimbledon first round finishes on day four; Murray-Tsitsipas halted
Monster Jam 2023 - Racing Finals.jpg
Track prep was critical for the 2023 Monster Jam World Finals as Monter Nature pitched a fit
NASCAR: Grant Park 220
Ryan: NASCAR deserves a second lap in Chicago but with some minor tune-ups

Top Clips

oly_atw100_nationals_shacarriheat_230706_1920x1080_2242326595734.jpg
Richardson wins 100m heat at USATF Nationals
nbc_golf_koquad_230705.jpg
Ko quadruple-bogeys par-3 fifth in USWO Round 1
nbc_nas_nas75martinsville_230706.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Kenseth vs. Logano

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Four: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Wimbledon first round finishes on day four; Murray-Tsitsipas halted
Monster Jam 2023 - Racing Finals.jpg
Track prep was critical for the 2023 Monster Jam World Finals as Monter Nature pitched a fit
NASCAR: Grant Park 220
Ryan: NASCAR deserves a second lap in Chicago but with some minor tune-ups

Top Clips

oly_atw100_nationals_shacarriheat_230706_1920x1080_2242326595734.jpg
Richardson wins 100m heat at USATF Nationals
nbc_golf_koquad_230705.jpg
Ko quadruple-bogeys par-3 fifth in USWO Round 1
nbc_nas_nas75martinsville_230706.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Kenseth vs. Logano

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kobe Bryant named cover athlete for NBA 2K24

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 6, 2023 05:53 PM
Kobe 2K24 cover

Kobe Bryant sells.

Which is why NBA 2K24 will honor the NBA legend and inspiration to a generation of players and fans by having him on the cover of next season’s version of the most popular NBA video game.

You can’t go wrong with Kobe, who, by the way, had a 99 score in 2K5, 2K9, 2K19, and 2K20.

It’s also part of a trend. Jordan wearing the No. 23 was on the cover of NBA 2K23, now Kobe in his No. 24 on the cover of 2K24. Does that mean we see Vince Carter next year?

There will be other editions with other players on the 2K24 cover, but good call by 2K to kick it off this way.

Mentions
430.jpg Kobe Bryant