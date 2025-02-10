 Skip navigation
Kyrie Irving chosen to replace new teammate Anthony Davis in 2025 NBA All-Star Game

  
Published February 10, 2025 06:08 PM

Kyrie Irving will be replacing his newest teammate in the All-Star Game.

Anthony Davis was voted in an All-Star reserve by the coaches but in his Dallas debut Saturday he strained his adductor muscle and is now out for several weeks, including All-Star Weekend. Irving will replace him on team Shaq, a selection made by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who traditionally chooses with the next highest vote total from the coaches’ selections.

Irving is the second replacement All-Star, Atlanta’s Trae Young was chosen to replace Giannis Antetokounmpo (who is out with a strained calf).

Irving is averaging 24.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while hitting 40.7% of his 3-pointers for the Mavericks this season. Iriving had a lot more of the Mavericks’ shot-creation responsibilities dropped on him when the Mavericks shocked the league (and their fan base) by trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers (with Davis part of the package returning to Dallas).

The NBA All-Star Game — a four-team, three-game mini-tournament this season — will take place Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, home of the Golden State Warriors. The game is at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on TNT.

