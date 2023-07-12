Latest on Harden, Lillard trade talks just more of same, nothing close to happening

 Skip navigation
Published July 12, 2023 01:11 PM

We’ve said it before and nothing has changed: You might as well make yourself comfortable , the James Harden and Damian Lillard trade situations are going to drag out a while. Maybe into training camp next season or even until the trade deadline .

If you wanted more proof, there’s nothing worth talking about, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne was on air yesterday talking about the duo. First, with Harden:

“I don’t think they’re close on anything. James Harden has spoken to Daryl Morey since the first trade request, and I think there was a cooling off period. They’ve spoken again, and [Harden] still reiterated he wants to be traded. Now, this isn’t a demand, it’s a request. I think the Sixers have said, okay we will try to trade you, but there is no hurry to do this. I think the Sixers understand here that they have the leverage... He’s going to be a free agent, so at some point he needs to play, whether that’s in Philadelphia or elsewhere.”

The smart money now is on Harden at least starting the season in Philly .

The Clippers remain the most likely Harden destination, and their front office could pick up the phone and start conversations again, but right now Los Angeles has to feel it has leverage. In that case, why would they include a promising young player like Terence Mann in the deal? Maybe that changes as we get closer to training camp, but not now.

As for Damian Lillard trade talks, it’s much the same: Lillard only wants to go to Miami and the Trail Blazers are looking for a better offer than the Heat’s.

Waiting until training camp would be a mistake by Portland — why make Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and the rest of your promising young core deal with this circus? Whether Lillard shows up to training or not in Portland, it would be a storm the Trail Blazers are asking their young stars to weather rather than giving them a clean start. And for what? One extra protected first-round pick?

The problem for Portland is less Miami’s offer — which is not ideal — and more that there is no strong market for Lillard right now beyond Miami. It’s why Blazers GM Joe Cronin said it would be easier if this were more than a one-team trade list, but his wishes do not solve the underlying market issues. It’s easy to say, “Brooklyn can offer five first-round picks” but why would the Nets do that? To become Portland East, a good team that’s not a contender with a guy about to turn 33 who will make $63 million in four years? Lillard isn’t on the timeline of Utah, and Oklahoma City would be stupid to take the ball out of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s hands. Maybe Boston could make an offer if their owners want to pay an insane amount of tax, but they have limited picks to trade. Does Philly want to give up Tyrese Maxey to be in the Lillard business for four years? Talk all you want about better offers, until someone makes one the Heat are the only game in town. Cronin can wait a while, but does he want to bring the circus to town this September?

If you want to follow something that might actually happen, start tracking Pascal Siakam trade rumors .

