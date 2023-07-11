Could Pascal Siakam be traded before Lillard or Harden?
LAS VEGAS — Damian Lillard trade talks are stalled out . James Harden’s deal likely doesn’t get done until after Lillard’s, and Joel Embiid would love Harden to return to Philadelphia next season .
The one star generating actual trade buzz at Summer League? The Raptors’ Pascal Siakam (who is not even in Vegas).
The Raptors and Siakam are not talking contract extension — the two-time All-NBA player who averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists a game last season will want the max — and Michael Grange of Sportsnet Canada says the Raptors are listening to trade offers .
The “Anunoby is off limits” talk has been the buzz in Vegas as well.
Marc Stein added this in his latest on Substack .
The Sacramento Kings also have been rumored to be a suitor.
One thing tamping down trade offers for Siakam are the reports he wants to test free agency in a year and will not automatically re-sign with whatever team trades for him . Fear he will be a rental will keep the market for him lower than the Raptors may want to accept. Although, something is better than him leaving for nothing.
The key takeaway is clear: There is far more energy building toward a Siakam trade in the next couple of weeks than there seems to be for Lillard (close to training camp?) and Harden (who knows).