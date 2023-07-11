Could Pascal Siakam be traded before Lillard or Harden?

LAS VEGAS — Damian Lillard trade talks are stalled out . James Harden’s deal likely doesn’t get done until after Lillard’s, and Joel Embiid would love Harden to return to Philadelphia next season .

The one star generating actual trade buzz at Summer League? The Raptors’ Pascal Siakam (who is not even in Vegas).

The Raptors and Siakam are not talking contract extension — the two-time All-NBA player who averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists a game last season will want the max — and Michael Grange of Sportsnet Canada says the Raptors are listening to trade offers .

Per league sources, the Raptors are still listening, trying to gauge the market value for their leading scorer and leading returning – in theory – playmaker. Atlanta remains a possibility, Indiana has reached out while Orlando is another team that bears watching.

The “Anunoby is off limits” talk has been the buzz in Vegas as well.

Marc Stein added this in his latest on Substack .

The Pacers’ offseason has already been a busy one, headlined by their splashy signing of Bruce Brown away from Denver, their draft selection of Houston’s Jarace Walker and a trade for the Knicks’ Obi Toppin. But Siakam is a two-time All-Star and would represent a premier trade target for Indiana to potentially place beside face of the franchise Tyrese Haliburton, who recently received a max contract extension that could be worth up to $260 million.

The Sacramento Kings also have been rumored to be a suitor.

One thing tamping down trade offers for Siakam are the reports he wants to test free agency in a year and will not automatically re-sign with whatever team trades for him . Fear he will be a rental will keep the market for him lower than the Raptors may want to accept. Although, something is better than him leaving for nothing.

The key takeaway is clear: There is far more energy building toward a Siakam trade in the next couple of weeks than there seems to be for Lillard (close to training camp?) and Harden (who knows).