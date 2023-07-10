Embiid said he hopes Harden’s ‘mindset can be changed,’ returns to 76ers

Joel Embiid wants to win. He’s got the MVP award he said he didn’t want but clearly did very much .

His next level is lifting the 76ers to the Finals, finally getting past the second round of the playoffs. Embiid is closer to that goal with James Harden than without, so it’s not a surprise — in the wake of stalled Harden trade negotiations — that Embiid told Rachel Nichols of Showtime he hopes Harden is back in Philadelphia next season.

Spoke to Joel Embiid about James Harden’s trade request - Embiid said he’s hopeful Harden’s “mindset can be changed.” The two were partying with @MichaelRubin last night at the @Fanatics/@TheNBPA Summer League blowout. pic.twitter.com/9sKwp3HGsg — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) July 10, 2023

“Disappointed. But then again, I also understand it’s business. People make decisions. I’m more appreciative of the way he’s handled the whole situation. We’re going to be boys forever. I want him to come back, obviously, so that we can go out and accomplish what we want, which is to win a championship. So hopefully his mindset can be changed. But other than that, I’m just so happy to be his friend. We’re close, and we’ve grown since he got here. That’s what I’m excited about. I’m excited to keep that friendship for the rest of our lives.”

This is what you say to a true friend: I don’t want you to go, but if it’s what is best for you, I understand. Whether leaving Philly is actually best for Harden is up for debate, but it’s not Embiid — or Sixers fans, or media members — who get to decide that. Only Harden does, and as of now he wants out of Philly.

In the fall, Harden could have a decision to make. Right now his trade demand is held up by being behind the Damian Lillard request in order of dominos to fall, plus with Harden being on a one-year contract if traded — the team that acquires him cannot extend him — means nobody is willing to give up much get bring in Harden. Sixers head of basketball operations Daryl Morey doesn’t want to trade Harden and move farther away from a title, possibly aggravating Embiid, so Morey will wait out the best deal he can get. That’s how Morey got Harden in the first place, living with the uncomfortable distraction of Ben Simmons wanting out of Philly and not being around the team, until the right trade came along. Morey will play the long game.

If Harden is on the 76ers at the start of training camp, he has to decide whether to show up and try to make it work, be disruptive to force his hand and get out of town, or just not show up at all.

We know where Embiid stands on all of this. Come September, we’ll see where Harden stands, if he is still in Philadelphia.