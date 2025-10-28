 Skip navigation
Lauri Markkanen drops 51, that’s a record four 50+ point games, 13 40+ point games in NBA’s opening week

  
Published October 28, 2025 03:41 PM

Monday night, it was Lauri Markkanen’s turn — he dropped 51 points on the Suns, leading the Jazz to an overtime win at home.
Highlights: Markkanen scores 51, Jazz defeat Suns
Lauri Markkanen scored a career-high 51 points, the first Jazz player to reach 50 in the regular season since 1998, and Utah beat the Phoenix Suns 138-134 in overtime on Monday. Markkanen made all 17 of his free throws.

Maybe the hottest trend in the NBA this young season — right up there with every team trying to steal a page from the Pacers’ book and pressuring the ball full court — is high-scoring individual games. It is happening nightly.

Markkanen became the fourth player in the first week of the NBA season to record 50+ points in a game, joining Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Aaron Gordon and Austin Reaves. There are another nine 40+ point games: Reaves (again), Luka Doncic (twice), Tyrese Maxey (twice), Stephen Curry, Victor Wembanyama, Jamal Murray, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown, Anthony Edwards and Cam Thomas.

That’s 13 40+ point games in the first week of the season, a new NBA record.

It’s a trend worth watching to see if it continues. Will those pressuring defenses adjust and force someone else on the opposition to beat them, or is the idea to let the star get his, stay home on your man, and not let anyone else on the team get going? The NBA is a chess match, and while we’re still in the opening moves, it’ll be interesting to see how defenses adjust.

Mentions
UTA_Markkanen_Lauri.jpg Lauri Markkanen Giannis Antetokounmpo.png Giannis Antetokounmpo DAL_Doncic_Luka.jpg Luka Dončić LAL_Reaves_Austin.jpg Austin Reaves SAS_Wembanyama_Victor.jpg Victor Wembanyama OKC_Gilgeous-Alexander_Shai.jpg Shai Gilgeous-Alexander