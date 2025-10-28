Lauri Markkanen drops 51, that’s a record four 50+ point games, 13 40+ point games in NBA’s opening week

Monday night, it was Lauri Markkanen’s turn — he dropped 51 points on the Suns, leading the Jazz to an overtime win at home.

Maybe the hottest trend in the NBA this young season — right up there with every team trying to steal a page from the Pacers’ book and pressuring the ball full court — is high-scoring individual games. It is happening nightly.

Markkanen became the fourth player in the first week of the NBA season to record 50+ points in a game, joining Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Aaron Gordon and Austin Reaves. There are another nine 40+ point games: Reaves (again), Luka Doncic (twice), Tyrese Maxey (twice), Stephen Curry, Victor Wembanyama, Jamal Murray, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown, Anthony Edwards and Cam Thomas.

No Luka, No LeBron, No Problem. Austin Reaves goes for 51 against the Kings! 🤯



🎥 Spectrum SportsNet pic.twitter.com/w8I7RiXoKO — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) October 27, 2025

That’s 13 40+ point games in the first week of the season, a new NBA record.

It’s a trend worth watching to see if it continues. Will those pressuring defenses adjust and force someone else on the opposition to beat them, or is the idea to let the star get his, stay home on your man, and not let anyone else on the team get going? The NBA is a chess match, and while we’re still in the opening moves, it’ll be interesting to see how defenses adjust.