Lillard, agent reportedly meeting with Trail Blazers about direction of franchise

The facts of the case are pretty straightforward and not surprising: Once he returned from Europe, Damian Lillard was expected to sit down with the leadership of the Portland Trail Blazers and discuss where the franchise is headed and its plans for free agency.

That meeting is happening today, reports Chris Haynes of TNT/Bleacher Report.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and his agent Aaron Goodwin are meeting with the team today to discuss the franchise’s direction, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/mUgEDzEbsw — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 26, 2023

What you think of this report is a Rorschach Test of what you want to see happen with Lillard.

This is an ominous moment for Heat fans and people who live for the transaction game. Lillard didn’t love the Trail Blazers using the No. 3 pick on Scoot Henderson — even if it was the right move considering the unimpressive offers on the table — and people who want to see a trade project this as the come to Jesus meeting. Lillard wants to have a competitive team in Portland and will demand action, and if not he’s going to request a trade. At least that’s the hope in the pro-trade camp.

For Trail Blazers fans who have taken Lillard at his repeated word he wants to stay in Portland, this is just another meeting in a series of meetings to discuss the same topic. Lillard wants to compete but also understands how good Henderson can be, how unimpressive the actual offers for the pick were, and they will discuss possible moves in free agency. For this group, while there is urgency nothing really changes.

The most likely outcome — as Portland insider Sean Highkin discussed on the PBT Podcast before the NBA Draft — is probably somewhere in the middle. Lillard will again express his urgency during the meeting, the Trail Blazers will again say “We are trying, give this team a chance.” At the very least, both sides will let free agency play out and reasses. After that Lillard most likely will begin next season in a Portland uniform. If this team struggles and does not look like a playoff team as the trade deadline gets closer, then the dynamic may change. (If Lillard asks for a trade the team would try to accommodate him, but this is not a Bradley Beal situation with a no-trade clause, the Trail Blazers could take their time and find the deal for the team.)

But in a “never say never” NBA, just about any outcome is possible.

