MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Championship - Final Round
BMW Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from the $20 million purse
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals
Reds designate outfielder Jake Fraley for assignment
Danish Golf Championship 2025 - Day Four
Marco Penge wins Danish Golf Championship as Rasmus Hojgaard misses big Ryder Cup chance

Top Clips

nbc_pl_enzointv_250817.jpg
Maresca: Chelsea created enough chances v. Palace
nbc_pl_fanfestlocation_250817.jpg
2025 PL Fan Fest will take place in Kansas City
nbc_pl_nottvbrent_250817.jpg
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Brentford MWK 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Luka Doncic diagnosed with left knee contusion, will continue to play for Slovenia at EuroBasket

  
Published August 17, 2025 12:53 PM

This looked like it could have been much worse in the moment, with Luka Doncic’s Slovenian teammate Gregor Hrovat falling and crashing into his knee during an exhibition game against Latvia.

While Doncic limped back to the locker room after this, he was diagnosed with just a knee contusion, reports Marc Stein. Doncic will return to practice with the Slovenian team on Monday as they gear up for the start of EuroBasket at the end of the month, adds Dan Woike of The Athletic.

With Doncic, Slovenia has a chance to medal at the European championships (they are sixth in betting odds to win the entire thing, according to Bet MGM). He is the heart and soul of their team, as evidenced by his 26 points, five rebounds and five assists against Latvia in the first half. With Doncic out, Latvia went on an 18-0 run and went on to win the exhibition, behind 20 points from Kristaps Porzingis and 16 from Davis Bertans.

Mentions
DAL_Doncic_Luka.jpg Luka Doncic