Luka Doncic diagnosed with left knee contusion, will continue to play for Slovenia at EuroBasket

This looked like it could have been much worse in the moment, with Luka Doncic’s Slovenian teammate Gregor Hrovat falling and crashing into his knee during an exhibition game against Latvia.

Doncic asked out of the game and went back to the Slovenia locker room. pic.twitter.com/RLSDjpeQkS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 16, 2025

While Doncic limped back to the locker room after this, he was diagnosed with just a knee contusion, reports Marc Stein. Doncic will return to practice with the Slovenian team on Monday as they gear up for the start of EuroBasket at the end of the month, adds Dan Woike of The Athletic.

A source tells me Luka Dončić escaped today without any significant injury and will remain with the Slovenian national team and continue to compete in EuroBasket this summer. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) August 16, 2025

With Doncic, Slovenia has a chance to medal at the European championships (they are sixth in betting odds to win the entire thing, according to Bet MGM). He is the heart and soul of their team, as evidenced by his 26 points, five rebounds and five assists against Latvia in the first half. With Doncic out, Latvia went on an 18-0 run and went on to win the exhibition, behind 20 points from Kristaps Porzingis and 16 from Davis Bertans.